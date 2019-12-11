By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kabuto Noodles Chilli Chicken 85G

5(57)Write a review
image 1 of Kabuto Noodles Chilli Chicken 85G
£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • A delicious instant noodle dish with wheat noodles, chicken, extra chilli, peppers, coriander and lime. Inspired by Chilli Chicken Ramen recipes from Japan, this is our take on a hot and spicy noodle dish.
  • Kabuto Noodles are a delicious combination of authentic Asian flavours and quality natural ingredients, prepared with the skill, dedication and discipline of a Samurai warrior.
  • All of our instant noodles are naturally low calorie, low fat and contain no additives, no preservatives or flavour enhancers. Our Asian inspired recipes are handcrafted by our Samurai Master, Crispin in his family kitchen and each pot is brimming with real and natural ingredients.
  • Are you hungry and busy, but not willing to compromise on great tasting food? Say sayonara to sandwiches, and light up your lunch with Kabuto Noodles. We believe that quick and convenient meals don't have to be flavourless, so we've created restaurant flavours that are ready to eat in only 4 minutes. As we like to say, “Fortune Flavours the Brave”.
  • Kabuto Noodles are rewarding noodles for rewarding lifestyles. We're as at home on your office desk, on a camping trip or halfway up a mountain. Kabuto Noodles mean less time cooking and more time to do the stuff you really want to do. Our noodles are quick to make and long to savour!
  • “When the character of a man is not clear to you, look at his noodles.
  • Have you tried our other flavours? Why not try… Chicken Laksa. A deliciously creamy and coconutty dish bursting with flavour.
  • Fancy a chat? We'd love to hear if you have any feedback or if there's something not quite right about your noodles. For more information visit kabutonoodles.com.
  • Kabuto Noodles are delicious Asian inspired instant noodles made with real and natural ingredients.
  • Absolutely nothing artificial, no additives, no preservatives and no flavour enhancers.
  • A quick, filling and tasty meal, ready to eat in just 4 minutes. Just add boiling water and stir. And no washing up.
  • 323 calories.
  • 450g when rehydrated
  • 323 Calories
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Egg Noodle (62%) (Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Colour Beta-Carotene), Lactose (Milk), Chicken (2.6%), Sugar, Sea Salt, Onion, Fried Onion (Onion, Wheat Flour), Yeast Extract, Red Pepper (1.5%), Dried Malt Vinegar (Barley), Vegetable Oil, Garlic, Flavouring, Ginger, Chilli (0.45%), Dried Lime Juice (0.3%), Coriander Leaf (0.18%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1) Remove lid and fill to fill line inside the pot with boiling water, replace lid loosely and wait 3-4 minutes (opportunity to meditate or practise your karate).
  • Step 2) Stir well, leave for 1 minute, then enjoy noodles and soup straight from the pot or poured into a bowl (if no bowl available, try upside down helmet).
  • Remember to stir well Samurai, for true goodness lies beneath.
  • Beware Samurai, for your noodles will be hot. Make sure you eat them before they get cold and do not reheat. Failure to follow instructions will bring great shame to yourself and your family.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Flavour Enhancers
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • Office 8,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St.,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • Office 8,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St.,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG,
  • UK.
  • www.kabutonoodles.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As consumed) Per 100g(As consumed) Per pot (450g) (%*)
Energy (kJ)305 kJ1371 kJ
Energy (kcal)72 kcal323 kcal
Fat 0.8g3.7g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate 13.3g60g
(of which sugars)3.4g15.3g
Fibre 0.7g3.1g
Protein 2.6g11.7g
Salt 1.0g4.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

57 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick, authentic and satisfying!

5 stars

I love kabuto noodles as they are easy to prepare and as authentic as the real thing. Also they don’t have any artificial ingredients so healthy too! I love the spice to the chilli chicken noodles... just the right amount

Great

5 stars

Good and convenient meal simple to make!

Really enjoyed it, lovely flavours and a great pri

4 stars

Really enjoyed it, lovely flavours and a great price.

Soo good.

5 stars

Soo good.

Full of flavour

5 stars

Very nice noodles, full of flavour. Really easy and quick to make also. Would highly recommed! 5**

I usually wouldn't purchase instant noodles but th

4 stars

I usually wouldn't purchase instant noodles but thought I'd give it a go. The flavorings very nice compared to a number of other brands, and I'd definitely recommend it!

Fantastic snack ... got home late and this hit the

4 stars

Fantastic snack ... got home late and this hit the spot . Filling ,quick and easy . Really tasty bursting with flavours

It is tempting and make me want to try more.

5 stars

It is tempting and make me want to try more.

Great noodles

5 stars

Amazing noodles, best noodles I’ve ever had xxxxx

Great taste

5 stars

Great combination of flavours, not too spicy, just the right amount of hear. Noodles are cooked well and are not to slimy or over done. It is a healthier alternative to other pot noodles,and is something different if you are bored of the more bland pot noodles. I would recommend and would buy again

1-10 of 57 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Kabuto Chicken Ramen Noodles 85G

£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Kabuto Miso Ramen Noodles 85G

£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Kabuto Beef Pho Noodles 85G

£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Kabuto Vegetable Laksa Noodles 85G

£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here