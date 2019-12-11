Kabuto Noodles Chilli Chicken 85G

Quick, authentic and satisfying!
I love kabuto noodles as they are easy to prepare and as authentic as the real thing. Also they don’t have any artificial ingredients so healthy too! I love the spice to the chilli chicken noodles... just the right amount
Great
Good and convenient meal simple to make!
Really enjoyed it, lovely flavours and a great price.
Soo good.
Full of flavour
Very nice noodles, full of flavour. Really easy and quick to make also. Would highly recommed! 5**
I usually wouldn't purchase instant noodles but thought I'd give it a go. The flavorings very nice compared to a number of other brands, and I'd definitely recommend it!
Fantastic snack ... got home late and this hit the spot . Filling ,quick and easy . Really tasty bursting with flavours
It is tempting and make me want to try more.
Great noodles
Amazing noodles, best noodles I’ve ever had xxxxx
Great taste
Great combination of flavours, not too spicy, just the right amount of hear. Noodles are cooked well and are not to slimy or over done. It is a healthier alternative to other pot noodles,and is something different if you are bored of the more bland pot noodles. I would recommend and would buy again