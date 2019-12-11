Kabuto Noodles Miso Ramen 85G

Good find
Super refreshing and tasty
Samurai on the Go!!!
Looked like a healthier alternative so we decided to go e it a try! Healthy snack instantly, a fine tuned winner from my 5 year old twins!!
Great quality noodles
The best tasting Ramen noodles I've had and a great price for what you get. Would definitely recommend to any students looking for cheap, tasty food.
Tasty easy lunch on the go
I take these to uni for an easy to prepare warming lunch. Just add water and I have a tasty lunch in minutes. Super light to carry round in my bag as well. These noodles have a really authentic taste, they are as good as the ramens you get in fancy noodle bars at a fraction of the cost.
Amazing
Sooo tasty and easy to make!! Flavours are amazing. Perfect for lunch!
Great value, great taste!
Delicious and quick noodles, perfect if you are a student! They’re delicious and an upgrade of normal miso, will definitely be buying more of these. Yum!
Tried this for the first time and it's better than
Tried this for the first time and it's better than Pot Noodles for sure. Not bad at all.
Delicious
Delicious lunch, easy to make so perfect for school and a great veggie option. Couldn’t go back to pot noodles!
Tastes gorgeous!
Absolutely delicious and easy to make, lovely for a snack or a meal, can’t wait to try the other flavours they have in stock!
Filling meal within a few minutes
I got two of these when they were on offer as an easy option for a work lunch. Bearing in mind the size of the pot, I wasn't expecting much noodles, but it was generously stuffed and provided a filling meal with nothing more than a kettle and a few minutes. However, I still did prefer to pour it into a bowl, but then, I'm a messy eater! Would certainly treat myself again to try the other flavours.