By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kabuto Noodles Miso Ramen 85G

5(35)Write a review
image 1 of Kabuto Noodles Miso Ramen 85G
£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • A fresh tasting instant noodle dish with miso, soy and vegetables. Inspired by Miso Ramen recipes from Japan, this is our take on a classic noodle dish. It's completely vegetarian and bursting with flavour.
  • Kabuto Noodles are a delicious combination of authentic Asian flavours and quality natural ingredients, prepared with the skill, dedication and discipline of a Samurai warrior.
  • All of our instant noodles are naturally low calorie, low fat and contain no additives, no preservatives or flavour enhancers. Our Asian inspired recipes are handcrafted by our Samurai Master, Crispin in his family kitchen and each pot is brimming with real and natural ingredients.
  • Are you hungry and busy, but not willing to compromise on great tasting food? Say sayonara to sandwiches, and light up your lunch with Kabuto Noodles. We believe that quick and convenient meals don't have to be flavourless, so we've created restaurant flavours that are ready to eat in only 4 minutes. As we like to say, “Fortune Flavours the Brave”.
  • Kabuto Noodles are rewarding noodles for rewarding lifestyles. We're as at home on your office desk, on a camping trip or halfway up a mountain. Kabuto Noodles mean less time cooking and more time to do the stuff you really want to do. Our noodles are quick to make and long to savour!
  • “Without knowledge of noodles, one will ultimately have no military victories.”
  • Have you tried our other flavours? Why not try… Vegetable Laksa. Suitable for vegetarians and gluten-free, it's bursting with real vegetables and full of flavour.
  • Fancy a chat? We'd love to hear if you have any feedback or if there's something not quite right about your noodles. For more information visit kabutonoodles.com.
  • Kabuto Noodles are delicious Asian inspired instant noodles made with real and natural ingredients.
  • Absolutely nothing artificial, no additives, no preservatives and no flavour enhancers.
  • A quick, filling and tasty meal, ready to eat in just 4 minutes. Just add boiling water and stir. And no washing up.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • 302 calories.
  • 450g when rehydrated
  • 302 Calories
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Egg Noodle (62%) (Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Colour Beta-Carotene), Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Onion (3%), Leek (3%), Salt, Dried Soya Sauce (2%), Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Tomato, Vegetable Oil, Mushrooms, Miso (1%) (contains Fermented Rice & Soya Beans), Garlic, Natural Flavour, Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1) Remove lid and fill to fill line inside the pot with boiling water, replace lid loosely and wait 3-4 minutes (opportunity to meditate or practise your karate).
  • Step 2) Stir well, leave for 1 minute, then enjoy noodles and soup straight from the pot or poured into a bowl (if no bowl available, try upside down helmet).
  • Remember to stir well Samurai, for true goodness lies beneath.
  • Beware Samurai, for your noodles will be hot. Make sure you eat them before they get cold and do not reheat. Failure to follow instructions will bring great shame to yourself and your family.

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Flavour Enhancers
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • Office 8,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St.,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • Office 8,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St.,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG,
  • UK.
  • www.kabutonoodles.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As consumed) Per 100g(As consumed) Per Pot (450g) (%*)
Energy (kJ)283.5 kJ1276 kJ
Energy (kcal)67.1 kcal302 kcal
Fat 0.9g4.2g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.9g
Carbohydrate 12.4g55.8g
(of which sugars)1.5g6.7g
Fibre 1.0g4.6g
Protein 2.6g11.7g
Salt 0.8g3.5g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

35 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good find

5 stars

Super refreshing and tasty

Samurai on the Go!!!

5 stars

Looked like a healthier alternative so we decided to go e it a try! Healthy snack instantly, a fine tuned winner from my 5 year old twins!!

Great quality noodles

5 stars

The best tasting Ramen noodles I've had and a great price for what you get. Would definitely recommend to any students looking for cheap, tasty food.

Tasty easy lunch on the go

5 stars

I take these to uni for an easy to prepare warming lunch. Just add water and I have a tasty lunch in minutes. Super light to carry round in my bag as well. These noodles have a really authentic taste, they are as good as the ramens you get in fancy noodle bars at a fraction of the cost.

Amazing

5 stars

Sooo tasty and easy to make!! Flavours are amazing. Perfect for lunch!

Great value, great taste!

5 stars

Delicious and quick noodles, perfect if you are a student! They’re delicious and an upgrade of normal miso, will definitely be buying more of these. Yum!

Tried this for the first time and it's better than

5 stars

Tried this for the first time and it's better than Pot Noodles for sure. Not bad at all.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious lunch, easy to make so perfect for school and a great veggie option. Couldn’t go back to pot noodles!

Tastes gorgeous!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious and easy to make, lovely for a snack or a meal, can’t wait to try the other flavours they have in stock!

Filling meal within a few minutes

5 stars

I got two of these when they were on offer as an easy option for a work lunch. Bearing in mind the size of the pot, I wasn't expecting much noodles, but it was generously stuffed and provided a filling meal with nothing more than a kettle and a few minutes. However, I still did prefer to pour it into a bowl, but then, I'm a messy eater! Would certainly treat myself again to try the other flavours.

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Kabuto Chicken Ramen Noodles 85G

£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Kabuto Vegetable Laksa Noodles 85G

£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Kabuto Beef Pho Noodles 85G

£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Itsu Satay Noodle Cup 64G

£ 1.75
£2.74/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here