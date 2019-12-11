By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kabuto Noodles Chicken Ramen 85G

5(139)Write a review
image 1 of Kabuto Noodles Chicken Ramen 85G
£ 1.30
£15.30/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • A delicious instant noodle dish with wheat noodles, chicken, ginger, chilli, coriander and spring onion, inspired by chicken Ramen recipes from Japan.
  • Kabuto Noodles are a delicious combination of authentic Asian flavours and quality natural ingredients, prepared with the skill, dedication and discipline of a Samurai warrior.
  • All of our instant noodles are naturally low calorie, low fat and contain no additives, no preservatives or flavour enhancers. Our Asian inspired recipes are handcrafted by our Samurai Master, Crispin in his family kitchen and each pot is brimming with real and natural ingredients.
  • Are you hungry and busy, but not willing to compromise on great tasting food? Say sayonara to sandwiches, and light up your lunch with Kabuto Noodles. We believe that quick and convenient meals don't have to be flavourless, so we've created restaurant flavours that are ready to eat in only 4 minutes. As we like to say, “Fortune Flavours the Brave”.
  • Kabuto Noodles are rewarding noodles for rewarding lifestyles. We're as at home on your office desk, on a camping trip or halfway up a mountain. Kabuto Noodles mean less time cooking and more time to do the stuff you really want to do. Our noodles are quick to make and long to savour!
  • "He who knows others is wise. He who knows noodles is enlightened.”
  • Have you tried our other flavours? Kabuto Noodles have a range of recipes and something for everyone; including gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and extra spicy. Why not try…? Chilli Chicken Ramen, for an extra chilli kick.
  • Fancy a chat? We'd love to hear if you have any feedback or if there's something not quite right about your noodles. For more information visit kabutonoodles.com.
  • Kabuto Noodles are delicious Asian inspired instant noodles made with real and natural ingredients.
  • Absolutely nothing artificial, no additives, no preservatives and no flavour enhancers.
  • A quick, filling and tasty meal, ready to eat in just 4 minutes. Just add boiling water and stir. And no washing up.
  • 320 calories.
  • 450g when rehydrated
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Egg Noodle (62%) (Wheat Flour (contains: Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Salt, Colour Beta-Carotene), Lactose (Milk), Sugar, Onion, Salt, Chicken (2.9%), Spring Onion (2.7%), Red Pepper, Dried Soya Sauce, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil, Ginger (0.3%), Chilli (0.2%), Natural Flavour, Garlic, Dried Malt Vinegar (Barley), Coriander Leaf (0.2%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Bottom of Pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Step 1) Remove lid and fill to fill line inside the pot with boiling water, replace lid loosely and wait 3-4 minutes (opportunity to meditate or practise your karate).
  • Step 2) Stir well, leave for 1 minute, then enjoy noodles and soup straight from the pot or poured into a bowl (if no bowl available, try upside down helmet).
  • Remember to stir well Samurai, for true goodness lies beneath.
  • Beware Samurai, for your noodles will be hot. Make sure you eat them before they get cold and do not reheat. Failure to follow instructions will bring great shame to yourself and your family.

Name and address

  • Kabuto Noodles,
  • Office 8,
  • 34 St. Nicholas St,
  • Bristol,
  • BS1 1TG.

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As consumed) Per 100g(As consumed) Per Pot
Energy (kJ)302 kJ1357 kJ
Energy (kcal)71 kcal320 kcal
Fat 0.9g4.1g
(of which saturates) 0.2g1g
Carbohydrate 13.1g58.9g
(of which sugars) 2g9g
Fibre 0.7g3.4g
Protein 2.6g11.5g
Salt 0.9g3.8g

Tasty and a healthier option

5 stars

This is my favourite flavour from the range, but they're all good. It's a healthy option compared to some other brands that are high in fat, but these are filling and bursting with flavour.

Tasty and satisfying

5 stars

A quick and easy satisfying meal that has no artificial nasties :). Tastes just like the real thing and is a delicious lunch... much better than a sandwich! Just the right amount of spice too.

Just perfectly tasty.

5 stars

Hmmm very tasty noodles. So easy to prepare while in a rush at work. I would eat it every single day. I swapped my pasta salad to this and lost weight..

waaay to expensive

1 stars

GBP17.65 / kg for a pot noodle? Crazy world we live in.

Delicious noodle pot!

5 stars

I love these noodle pots, the chicken ramen is delicious! It's perfect for a lunch or snack for any occasion. It's perfect and easy to take on the go. I would recommend everyone try this!

Really tasty snack

5 stars

A bit pricey but the quality equals the price. Will be buying again.

Amazing product

4 stars

It tastes amazing. The packaging is really good.

Well balanced taste

5 stars

A great light meal or snack that's light tasty, we have tried many other pot noodles but kabuto isn't heavy or overbaring on flavour it's perfectly balanced making it taste great

Awesome,tantalizing and fantabulous favour

4 stars

Awesome,tantalizing and fantabulous favour

Amazing flavour. Highly recommended.

5 stars

These noodles are lovely!! Really filling and full of flavour. Will definitely be taking a few of these to work for a quick lunch.

