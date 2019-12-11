Kabuto Noodles Chicken Ramen 85G

Tasty and a healthier option
This is my favourite flavour from the range, but they're all good. It's a healthy option compared to some other brands that are high in fat, but these are filling and bursting with flavour.
Tasty and satisfying
A quick and easy satisfying meal that has no artificial nasties :). Tastes just like the real thing and is a delicious lunch... much better than a sandwich! Just the right amount of spice too.
Just perfectly tasty.
Hmmm very tasty noodles. So easy to prepare while in a rush at work. I would eat it every single day. I swapped my pasta salad to this and lost weight..
waaay to expensive
GBP17.65 / kg for a pot noodle? Crazy world we live in.
Delicious noodle pot!
I love these noodle pots, the chicken ramen is delicious! It's perfect for a lunch or snack for any occasion. It's perfect and easy to take on the go. I would recommend everyone try this!
Really tasty snack
A bit pricey but the quality equals the price. Will be buying again.
Amazing product
It tastes amazing. The packaging is really good.
Well balanced taste
A great light meal or snack that's light tasty, we have tried many other pot noodles but kabuto isn't heavy or overbaring on flavour it's perfectly balanced making it taste great
Awesome,tantalizing and fantabulous favour
Amazing flavour. Highly recommended.
These noodles are lovely!! Really filling and full of flavour. Will definitely be taking a few of these to work for a quick lunch.