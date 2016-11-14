Gallo Family Vineyards Pink Moscato 75Cl

Gallo moscato pink wine
Very nice, slightly sweeter than normal rose wines and this is very pleasant, can be drunk on its own as well as with food
Lovely Light Wine
A lovely refreshing light rose wine. Bought case of 6 and will buy again next time this wine is on offer.
Very easy to drink
This is a really nice wine, which is so light and fruity you think you are drinking a soft drink...lovely when you don't want anything heavy.
Yummy, as always
This wine is my favorite, and so when I saw the offer I couldnt resist, especially as its for my wedding next year, will just need to buy a few more case now!
summer in a glass
i love love loved this rose wine as it says in the title it was like summer in a glass , very floral, especially rose flavours, i allways think a rose wine should be on the sweet side if i want dry i go for a white...this is refreshingly sweet ...delicious xxxx
Very good sweet wine
Have bought many bottles and enjoyed very much - if you enjoy sweet wine this is well worth considering IMHO.