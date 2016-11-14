By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gallo Family Vineyards Pink Moscato 75Cl

Product Description

  • Pink Moscato - Rosé Californian Wine
  • Wine Style
  • A delightfully sweet and aromatic wine with flavours of nectarine and pomegranate
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Pink Moscato features delicious peach notes layered with tropical fruit and hints of floral. The natural sweet aromatics make this wine a great complement to Asian cuisine, light desserts, fresh fruit and mild cheeses.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

6.8

ABV

9.0% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Muscat

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Pink Moscato were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours. The winemaker selected particularly aromatic yeast strains and employed a moderate fermentation process, which together have enhanced the natural flavours and expressive mouthfeel of this wine. Proper storage after fermentation has preserved the natural bright flavours and balance in the wine.

History

  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later, we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.

Regional Information

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Pink Moscato were harvested from select vineyards in California's Central Valley. This location, at the mouth of the Sacramento Delta, provides a unique geographical advantage for growing grapes. The climate here offers beautifully warm days and cool, breezy nights - ideal conditions for perfectly ripe fruit.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Gallo moscato pink wine

5 stars

Very nice, slightly sweeter than normal rose wines and this is very pleasant, can be drunk on its own as well as with food

Lovely Light Wine

5 stars

A lovely refreshing light rose wine. Bought case of 6 and will buy again next time this wine is on offer.

Very easy to drink

4 stars

This is a really nice wine, which is so light and fruity you think you are drinking a soft drink...lovely when you don't want anything heavy.

Yummy, as always

5 stars

This wine is my favorite, and so when I saw the offer I couldnt resist, especially as its for my wedding next year, will just need to buy a few more case now!

summer in a glass

5 stars

i love love loved this rose wine as it says in the title it was like summer in a glass , very floral, especially rose flavours, i allways think a rose wine should be on the sweet side if i want dry i go for a white...this is refreshingly sweet ...delicious xxxx

Very good sweet wine

5 stars

Have bought many bottles and enjoyed very much - if you enjoy sweet wine this is well worth considering IMHO.

