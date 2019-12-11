By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Latte Cafe Menu Latte Skiny 156G

4.5(139)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Latte Cafe Menu Latte Skiny 156G
£ 1.50
£0.96/100g

Offer

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy308kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1587 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of Instant Coffee, Finely Ground Roasted Coffee Beans with Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar and Vegetable Oil.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • Sit back and enjoy the aroma of high quality coffee with a NESCAFÉ GOLD Skinny Latte. No matter when you fancy taking a break, enjoy coffee shop-style taste and aroma with every single cup.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we offer a wide variety of coffee-shop style beverages? Why not try our NESCAFÉ GOLD Skinny Cappuccino next time?
  • A skinny latte with reduced saturates (1)
  • Made using high quality natural coffee beans
  • Crafted with simple ingredients like fresh milk
  • Deliciously milky with velvety froth in every cup
  • Enjoy high quality coffee from 8 skinny latte sachets (1)
  • (1) 45% less saturates than NESCAFÉ GOLD Latte
  • Pack size: 156g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk Powder (59%), Glucose Syrup, Coffee (9.8%) [Instant Coffee (9.1%), (Roast and Ground Coffee)], Coconut Oil, Lactose, Sugar, Stabiliser (E339), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

8 x 19.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**Reference Intake*
Energy 1587 kJ128 kJ308 kJ8400 kJ
-376 kcal30 kcal73 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 6.2g0.5g1.2g70g
of which: saturates 5.6g0.5g1.1g20g
Carbohydrate 55.6g4.5g10.8g260g
of which: sugars 43.2g3.5g8.4g90g
Fibre 3.4g0.3g0.7g-
Protein 22.5g1.8g4.4g50g
Salt 1.25g0.10g0.24g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one sachet + 200ml water, makes 240ml); used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

139 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth and frothy with a nice taste

5 stars

i got this sample free from miss guided when i had purchased some swim wear to go abroad, i took this coffee with me as i knew it is very pricey in the Caribbean , and it went down a treat, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazingly quick!- perfect for camping

5 stars

10/10 would recommend this to anyone. Especially when going camping or even when in the house or at work! Wish Ihad known about these sooner as I would have taken them on my D of E expedition. No faff involved as it even has magically appearing throth on the top. No need for expensive machines as this does it all for you in a much quicker time and at little cost. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!

5 stars

I bought this a few days ago and just wow! i need to get another box now!

Wow, Just amazing!

5 stars

I received this sample actually in a clothing order and as soon as i used the sample i went to my local super market and bought 4 boxes. Im a major coffee lover and by far this is my favourite!! so easy to take to work and university as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy!

5 stars

I received this along with a package I ordered, I would never think to buy instant coffee as I have never been a fan of it in the past. As soon as I started drinking this I fell in love with the taste. It was so creamy and I felt like I was sitting in a coffee shop. I will definitely be adding this to my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle on the taste buds

5 stars

This was my first experience of the frothy coffee range and I was not disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent coffee

5 stars

I brought a box to try and now I buy every week. A lovely coffee to come home and relax with after a busy day at work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pure Indulgence

4 stars

Tried this recently and was pleasantly surprised. I'm not usually a lover of these types of drinks but tried this as a treat. It was a real surprise, quite like a proper cafe type coffee and very frothy. So glad I tried it, will purchase more now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely light frothy coffee

5 stars

So pleased I tried this, it’s a good light coffee at less than coffee shop prices. Less calories too incase you’re watching your intake. Will definitely buy again and be trying the other flavours too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Taste amazing less calories

5 stars

Great skinny latte wen you are watching ur calories [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 139 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nescafe Gold Skinny Cappuccino Unsweetened 8 Sachet 116G

£ 1.50
£1.30/100g

Offer

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Nescafe Decaffeinated Cappuccino Unsweetened Coffee 8 Sachets 120G

£ 1.50
£1.25/100g

Offer

Nescafe Gold Cappuccino 8 Sachets 136G

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here