Nescafe Latte Cafe Menu Latte Skiny 156G

Smooth and frothy with a nice taste
i got this sample free from miss guided when i had purchased some swim wear to go abroad, i took this coffee with me as i knew it is very pricey in the Caribbean , and it went down a treat, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazingly quick!- perfect for camping
10/10 would recommend this to anyone. Especially when going camping or even when in the house or at work! Wish Ihad known about these sooner as I would have taken them on my D of E expedition. No faff involved as it even has magically appearing throth on the top. No need for expensive machines as this does it all for you in a much quicker time and at little cost. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing!
I bought this a few days ago and just wow! i need to get another box now!
Wow, Just amazing!
I received this sample actually in a clothing order and as soon as i used the sample i went to my local super market and bought 4 boxes. Im a major coffee lover and by far this is my favourite!! so easy to take to work and university as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Creamy!
I received this along with a package I ordered, I would never think to buy instant coffee as I have never been a fan of it in the past. As soon as I started drinking this I fell in love with the taste. It was so creamy and I felt like I was sitting in a coffee shop. I will definitely be adding this to my shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gentle on the taste buds
This was my first experience of the frothy coffee range and I was not disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent coffee
I brought a box to try and now I buy every week. A lovely coffee to come home and relax with after a busy day at work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Pure Indulgence
Tried this recently and was pleasantly surprised. I'm not usually a lover of these types of drinks but tried this as a treat. It was a real surprise, quite like a proper cafe type coffee and very frothy. So glad I tried it, will purchase more now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely light frothy coffee
So pleased I tried this, it’s a good light coffee at less than coffee shop prices. Less calories too incase you’re watching your intake. Will definitely buy again and be trying the other flavours too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Taste amazing less calories
Great skinny latte wen you are watching ur calories [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]