By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Robinsons Squash'd 66Ml Summer Fruits

5(1)Write a review
Robinsons Squash'd 66Ml Summer Fruits
£ 2.00
£3.04/100ml

Product Description

  • Highly Concentrated Low Calorie Summer Fruits Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • Real fruit in every drop
  • Enjoy with water
  • Made with real juice
  • 0% sugar
  • Pack size: 66ml

Information

Ingredients

Fruit Juices from Concentrates (Apple 36%, Strawberry 4%, Raspberry 1%, Cherry 0.6%), Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavouring, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Use within 1 month of opening.Best Before End: See Base

Preparation and Usage

  • 20 Drinks*
  • One squeeze* for a great taste
  • *3.3ml serving per 250ml of water. Shake well.

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not refill. Do not drink undiluted. If diluting for toddlers add extra water. Not recommended for use or to be handled by children under 36 months. Avoid contact with eyes; in case of contact promptly rinse with water.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

66ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Diluted:
Energy 5kJ/1kcal
Salt0.03g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein-

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Do not refill. Do not drink undiluted. If diluting for toddlers add extra water. Not recommended for use or to be handled by children under 36 months. Avoid contact with eyes; in case of contact promptly rinse with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Its absolutely amazing. I put in about 3 drops in

5 stars

Its absolutely amazing. I put in about 3 drops in a big jug, and it tastes excellent. It is so convenient. Great for holidays, as its one less thing to take up space.

Usually bought next

Robinsons Squash'd 66Ml Apple & Blackcurrant

£ 2.00
£3.04/100ml

Robinsons Squash'd Lemon Lime 66Ml

£ 2.00
£3.04/100ml

Robinsons Summerfruits Squash No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here