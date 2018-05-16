Robinsons Squash'd 66Ml Apple & Blackcurrant

Product Description
- Highly Concentrated Low Calorie Apple and Blackcurrant Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
- One squeeze* for a great taste
- 20 Drinks*
- *3.3ml serving per 250ml of water.
- 0% sugar
- Enjoy with water
- Real fruit in every drop
- Made with real juice
- Pack size: 66ml
Information
Ingredients
Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 34%, Blackcurrant 4%), Water, Natural Colours (Anthocyanins), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Use within 1 month of opening.Best Before End: See Base
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Do not refill. Do not drink undiluted. If diluting for toddlers add extra water. Not recommended for use or to be handled by children under 36 months. Avoid contact with eyes; in case of contact promptly rinse with water.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
- Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
66ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml Diluted:
|Energy
|5kJ/1kcal
|Salt
|0.03g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein
|-
Safety information
