Clubcard Price

Cafedirect Machu Picchu Fair Trade Coffee Beans 227G

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Cafedirect Machu Picchu Fair Trade Coffee Beans 227G
£4.50
£1.98/100g

Product Description

  • Cafedirect Machu Picchu Fair Trade Coffee Beans 227G
  • Ridiculously Good Coffee
  • Ridiculously Good Business
  • Unlike any other coffee company, we have invested over 50% of our Profits back into the farmer communities we work with. Through our farmer-led charity Producers Direct, we have invested over £6m to date - and that is on top of our
  • Fairtrade commitment.
  • It's a bold business plan focused on improving farmers' livelihoods and maximising their resources. In doing so, it continually raises coffee quality, giving you a taste experience that is second to none.
  • producersdirect.org
  • Buy Social
  • Start Your Adventure...
  • Why not try our speciality subscription range, bringing you once in a lifetime coffee adventures. Our speciality grade coffee is skilfully roasted in small batches, then delivered directly to you. Sign up today using offer code 'Discover' to get 20% off
  • your first order.
  • cafedirect.co.uk/subscription
  • For all brew guides visit us online
  • Experience our Full-Bodied coffee, Grown High on the mysterious and legendary Andean Mountainsides of Peru.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Full coffee content is Fairtrade certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers, total 100%. For more visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • EU Organic - IE-ORG-02, Non-EU Agriculture
  • Cafédirect is a registered trademark of Cafédirect plc
  • Fairtrade
  • Strength - 4
  • Full-Bodied with Dark Chocolate Overtones
  • 100% Organic Arabica
  • Pack size: 227G

Information

Storage

Once opened store your coffee in an airtight container somewhere cool and dry. Use within 2 weeks of opening. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Packed in the EU. Produce of Peru

Preparation and Usage

  • Brewing
  • For cafetières try 1 heaped dessert spoon of coffee per cup, add hot water (just off the boil) and use a little water to evenly coat the grounds.
  • Top up the water, stir, leave for 4 minutes, then plunge & enjoy.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Cafédirect PLC,
  • 21 Whiston Road,
  • London,
  • E2 8EX,
  • GB.

Net Contents

227g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Lovely coffee

5 stars

Lovely coffee - what more can I say? It’s fairtraded and organic so a win for the farmer and for me.

Organic, Fairtrade and a pretty good flavour!

4 stars

Tasty coffee and ethically sound!

