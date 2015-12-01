By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Summit Towel

4.5(25)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Perfect for travelling, lightweight, saves space, dries quickly
  • Soft microfibre travel towel made from polyester
  • Compact, & practical for travelling
  • - Large 120 x 55
  • - Quick drying
  • Microfibre travel towel in a lightweight mesh bag. Microfibre products can hold up to eight times their own weight in water. This microfibre towel is quick drying, soft and holds its shape well. Perfect for camping or running.

Information

25 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Great buy

5 stars

So happy i bought it. Lightweight and need so little space. Want to buy again for friends but it is not available in tesco now. Too bad

first class

5 stars

first class does what it say`s on the the packet !!!!

A good value towel

4 stars

OK this is a small microfibre towel suitable for travel use. Good value.

Perfect, just a bit small

4 stars

Perfect, just size description could be more clear - it is really between a hand towel and body towel size

Good bargain

5 stars

Same material and as good as a similar branded product, and cheaper

GREAT TOWEL

5 stars

I BOUGHT THIS TOWEL FOR A CAMPING TRIP BUT IT IS GREAT FOR ANY DAY OUT OR TRIP WHERE YOU WANT TO PACK LIGHT,, IT DRY'S YOU WELL AND DRIES QUICKLY READY TO USE AGAIN.

Very impressive

4 stars

Been using this a couple of weeks, it folds down to an incredibly small size that is very useful. Works almost as well as a normal towel, just feels a bit different, but definitely worthwhile for the compactness. Might have been tempted to get the bigger one, since I didn't realise just how small it would fold. Does also dry very quickly.

Nifty little towel

4 stars

Not a bath sized towel but then what do you expect for a camping towel. Love the mesh bag it comes in, keeps it very neat and compact.

fantastic

5 stars

I bought this for y husband going on a bike trip round Europe came in very handy as very small to pack and very easy to use drys out quickly so was very good for a dip in the rivers and lakes a d to dry off before moving on would recommend to anyone going away

Smaller dimensions than advertised but good value

4 stars

First travel towel, haven't used as yet but great value for money. Only issue is that the dimensions of the actual towel are smaller than those advertised - Height is actually 120. Fine for a man but if you're a taller woman it won't be sufficient. I am 5'5 or so, about 165cm, and it just covers me like a normal towel would - only just!

