Febreze Air Freshener 3Volution Plug In Refill Vanilla Cookie 20Ml

Febreze 3Volution Air Freshener Vanilla Cookie continuously fights odours and alternates between 3 complementary scents for freshness you keep noticing. Lasts up to 90 days (if used 12h per day on low setting). Discover the beauty of Vanilla Cookie with Boosted scent that travels further to fill your room with fragrance. Comforting vanilla and creamy woods with notes of white floral and powder. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. With traditional plugs, we get used to to scents quickly and stop noticing them. Febreze 3Volution renews the freshness by continuously & automatically alternating between 3 complementary, high quality scents every 45 minutes. Use Febreze 3Volution refills with the 3Volution Electrical Diffuser to fill your home with freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week. 3Volution also lets you adjust the level of scent, helping you to create the ambiance that you want, when you want.

Continuously fights odours and alternates between 3 complementary scents for noticeable freshness Lasts up to 90 days (if used 12h per day at low setting) Comforting vanilla and creamy woods with notes of white floral and powder Unique Febreze OdourClear Technology doesn't just mask but truly fights odours, leaving a fresh scent 3Volution alternates the complementary scents every 45 minutes so you keep noticing the freshness Febreze Plug In Air Fresheners For Home available in a wide range of high quality fragrances

Ingredients

Linalool, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Methylenedioxyphenyl Methylpropanal, Geranyl Acetate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hydroxycitronellal, Amyl Cinnamal, Dimethyl Heptenal

Net Contents

20ml ℮

Preparation and Usage