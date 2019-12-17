By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Streamline Reduced Sugar Thick Cut Mermalde 340G

Streamline Reduced Sugar Thick Cut Mermalde 340G
£ 1.55
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar thick cut orange marmalade.
  • Why is Streamline so delicious...
  • Our marmalades are expertly prepared to retain the natural flavour of the fruit, and as we use 30% less sugar than standard marmalades, we can pack in at least 60% more fruit!
  • More fruit
  • Less sugar
  • Gluten free
  • And what's more, we use no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 340g
  • Less sugar

Information

Ingredients

Seville Oranges, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Lemon Juice, Orange Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 42g per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening, please use a clean spoon and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

Provides 22 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Safety button on lid pops up when seal is broken.

Name and address

  • Streamline Foods Limited,
  • New Barn Farm,
  • Tadlow Road,
  • Tadlow,
  • SG8 0EP.

Return to

  • Or write to us at:
  • Streamline Foods Limited,
  • New Barn Farm,
  • Tadlow Road,
  • Tadlow,
  • SG8 0EP.
  • Email us at:
  • enquiries@streamlinefoods.co.uk
  • www.streamlinefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per teaspoon (15g):
Energy 734kJ/173kcal110kJ/26kcal
Fat 0.3g0.1g
- of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 41.5g6.3g
- of which sugars 40.7g6.1g
Fibre 1.1g0.2g
Protein 0.5g0.1g
Salt 0.0g0.0g
Provides 22 portions--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

It's all in the name

5 stars

Tasty, great value and no more sugar than necessary. Most of all, however, I love Tesco's names for this product. For years, they called it Marmalde. I liked that very much. Just lately, though, they've gone one better - now they call it Mermalde. What next? Mermalaiden? Marvelladybaby?

I want it and I want it now !!

5 stars

Its the best Marmalade on the market but I can no longer get it in either of my three local Tesco stores.

The best marmalade around!

5 stars

This is by far the best marmalade on the market, including all the luxury ones. It is the only one which has oranges as the first ingredient (rather than sugars) and it isn’t sickly sweet like the others. Unfortunately it is really difficult to get hold of and Tesco seems to be one of the few stockists these days, and then only in the larger stores. Streamline jams are also as good with fruit as the main ingredient.

Nearest to my homemade..................

4 stars

I used to make my own marmalade but had to give up due to my age - this marmalade is the nearest I could find to my homemade - thank you, Tesco.

