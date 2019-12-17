Streamline Reduced Sugar Thick Cut Mermalde 340G

It's all in the name
Tasty, great value and no more sugar than necessary. Most of all, however, I love Tesco's names for this product. For years, they called it Marmalde. I liked that very much. Just lately, though, they've gone one better - now they call it Mermalde. What next? Mermalaiden? Marvelladybaby?
I want it and I want it now !!
Its the best Marmalade on the market but I can no longer get it in either of my three local Tesco stores.
The best marmalade around!
This is by far the best marmalade on the market, including all the luxury ones. It is the only one which has oranges as the first ingredient (rather than sugars) and it isn’t sickly sweet like the others. Unfortunately it is really difficult to get hold of and Tesco seems to be one of the few stockists these days, and then only in the larger stores. Streamline jams are also as good with fruit as the main ingredient.
Nearest to my homemade..................
I used to make my own marmalade but had to give up due to my age - this marmalade is the nearest I could find to my homemade - thank you, Tesco.