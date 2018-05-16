Streamline Reduced Sugar Blackcurrant Jam 340G

Product Description
- Reduced sugar blackcurrant jam.
- Why is Streamline so delicious...
- Our jams are expertly prepared to retain the natural flavour of the fruit, and as we use 30% less sugar than standard jams, we can pack in 40% more fruit!
- And what's more, we use no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners.
- More fruit
- Less sugar
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Blackcurrants, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Lemon Juice, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Prepared with 50g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 42g per 100g
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Refrigerate after opening, please use a clean spoon and consume within 6 weeks.
Number of uses
Provides: 22 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Streamline Foods Ltd,
- New Barn Farm,
- Tadlow,
- SG8 0EP.
Return to
- Streamline Foods Ltd,
- New Barn Farm,
- Tadlow,
- SG8 0EP.
- enquiries@streamlinefoods.co.uk
- www.streamlinefoods.co.uk
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per teaspoon (15g):
|Energy
|782kJ/185kcal
|117kJ/28kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.0g
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|42.0g
|6.3g
|- of which sugars
|40.4g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Provides 22 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019