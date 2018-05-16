By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Streamline Reduced Sugar Blackcurrant Jam 340G

Streamline Reduced Sugar Blackcurrant Jam 340G
£ 1.55
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar blackcurrant jam.
  • Why is Streamline so delicious...
  • Our jams are expertly prepared to retain the natural flavour of the fruit, and as we use 30% less sugar than standard jams, we can pack in 40% more fruit!
  • And what's more, we use no artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners.
  • More fruit
  • Less sugar
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

Blackcurrants, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Lemon Juice, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Prepared with 50g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content: 42g per 100g

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Refrigerate after opening, please use a clean spoon and consume within 6 weeks.

Number of uses

Provides: 22 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Streamline Foods Ltd,
  • New Barn Farm,
  • Tadlow,
  • SG8 0EP.

Return to

  • Streamline Foods Ltd,
  • New Barn Farm,
  • Tadlow,
  • SG8 0EP.
  • enquiries@streamlinefoods.co.uk
  • www.streamlinefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per teaspoon (15g):
Energy 782kJ/185kcal117kJ/28kcal
Fat 0.7g0.0g
- of which saturates 0.1g0.0g
Carbohydrate 42.0g6.3g
- of which sugars 40.4g6.1g
Fibre 2.9g0.4g
Protein 0.8g0.1g
Salt 0.0g0.0g
Provides 22 portions--

