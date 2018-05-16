Laughing Cow Dip And Crunch Original 140G

Product Description
- Dip & Crunch Original Snack Cheese
- Find us on Facebook
- Smooth creamy The Laughing Cow® cheese combined with breadsticks make a super-tasty crispy-crunchy combo.
- The 4 individually-sealed tubs make this an easy, portable snack, to pop in your lunchbox or rucksack when you're out and about.
- Delicious even when out of the fridge for a few hours
- Smooth creamy The Laughing Cow® cheese combined with breadsticks
- 4 individually-sealed tubs, convenient and portable
- Could be kept out of the fridge for a few hours
- Source of calcium
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives added
- Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
- Pack size: 140g
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Cheese Spread (71.4%): Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Cheeses, Butter, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Milk Protein, Emulsifying Salts: Polyphosphates, Lactic Concentrate, Breadsticks (28.6%): Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt, Salt, Yeast, 102 g of Wheat Flour are used to make 100 g of Breadsticks
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame
Storage
Keep away from sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Best enjoyed chilled
Name and address
- Fromagerie Bel,
- BP 114 - 92151,
- Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- For more information please visit thelaughingcow.co.uk
- Or write to us at: Freepost, Bel UK Consumer Care.
- ROI Freephone T: 180 090 4000
- UK Freephone T: 0800 030 4596
Net Contents
4 x 35g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|For 35g
|Energy value
|1204 kJ
|421 kJ
|-
|288 kcal
|101 kcal
|Fat
|16 g
|5.6 g
|of which saturates
|9.5 g
|3.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|25.5 g
|8.9 g
|of which sugars
|5.5 g
|1.9 g
|Protein
|10 g
|3.5 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.56 g
|Calcium
|570 mg (71%*)
|200 mg (25%*)
|* RI: Reference Intake
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019