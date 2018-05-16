By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laughing Cow Dip And Crunch Original 140G

Laughing Cow Dip And Crunch Original 140G
£ 1.45
£10.36/kg

Product Description

  Dip & Crunch Original Snack Cheese
  Smooth creamy The Laughing Cow® cheese combined with breadsticks make a super-tasty crispy-crunchy combo.
  The 4 individually-sealed tubs make this an easy, portable snack, to pop in your lunchbox or rucksack when you're out and about.
  Delicious even when out of the fridge for a few hours
  • Smooth creamy The Laughing Cow® cheese combined with breadsticks
  • 4 individually-sealed tubs, convenient and portable
  • Could be kept out of the fridge for a few hours
  Source of calcium
  No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives added
  Suitable for vegetarians and during pregnancy
  Pack size: 140g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Cheese Spread (71.4%): Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Cheeses, Butter, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Milk Protein, Emulsifying Salts: Polyphosphates, Lactic Concentrate, Breadsticks (28.6%): Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt, Salt, Yeast, 102 g of Wheat Flour are used to make 100 g of Breadsticks

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame

Storage

Keep away from sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed chilled

Name and address

  • Fromagerie Bel,
  • BP 114 - 92151,
  • Suresnes Cedex,
  • France.

  • For more information please visit thelaughingcow.co.uk
  • Or write to us at: Freepost, Bel UK Consumer Care.
  • ROI Freephone T: 180 090 4000
  • UK Freephone T: 0800 030 4596

Net Contents

4 x 35g

Nutrition

Typical Values100gFor 35g
Energy value1204 kJ421 kJ
-288 kcal101 kcal
Fat 16 g5.6 g
of which saturates 9.5 g3.3 g
Carbohydrate 25.5 g8.9 g
of which sugars 5.5 g1.9 g
Protein 10 g3.5 g
Salt 1.6 g0.56 g
Calcium 570 mg (71%*)200 mg (25%*)
* RI: Reference Intake--

