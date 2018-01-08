Febreze Aerosol Air Freshener Vanilla Flower 300Ml

Febreze
Love the smells, really does make a difference without the feeling that you have emptied the canister !! Its light, fresh and long lasting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Febreze Canister
I love the smell of Febreze and it does do its job. However I have several cans now which are half full but the aerosol has stopped working so I can' t use the rest of the air freshener so wasted. Please do you have any advice on this?
Smelly Pooch be gone!
One naughty puppy with boundary issues is a smell nightmare. I'm always conscious of that 'dog' smell when I gave guests but one quick spritz of this and I have peace of mind that the potential puppy odour problem is no more!
I'm on the fence
I love febreze especially the fabric freshener however I'm the fence about the air freshener cans! I feel that it is very wet and that it leaves a scum on my wooden floors nomatter what way I spray it however on carpets this isn't a problem long lasting smell will continue to use it on carpet but not in my main rooms such a pity!
Febreze Air Vanilla Blossom Air Freshener
I like the fragrance. However, for the second time in recent months the dispenser has stopped working after very little use. As a result I am left with a near full container which I am unable to use. Surely, it cannot be a co-incidence that this has happened on two separate occasions and I suspect that there is a problem with the delivery mechanism. Therefore, with regret, I will not be buying the product again.
Febreze Air Effects
After I had sprayed my lounge the smell was really fresh and noticeable. Made the whole room smell nice. Would recommend to friends to buy.
My favourite air freshener
There is nothing that this air freshener can't cure! I have a busy house with children and pets. This is the best and only one I will use. I always get compliments on how lovely my home smells after using this.
Wide variety and excellent smells
The febreze comes in many scents which is good. And it does eliminate smells for a while.
Where are all these products?
I cant stop buying febreze!!! The range is fresh and long lasting and great value for money. BUT where is your range? There are so many scents I have seen here but not in stores. I always stock up on good deals and I dont tend to shop at one supermarket but the heavy duty spray I have never seen nor the tabacco. The mango scent I havr not seen. I also struggle to find the full bedroom range i love love love milk and honey but its like a rare pokemon!!
Febreze
I use this product all the time to freshen up my home I love the smell of them, makes my home smell great , would highly recommend.