By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Febreze Aerosol Air Freshener Vanilla Flower 300Ml

5(1364)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Aerosol Air Freshener Vanilla Flower 300Ml
£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml
  • Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Vanilla Latte fragrance creates a warm, welcoming ambiance in your home. A relaxing retreat for the senses that improve the quality of your sleep. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain 100% natural propellant. This makes them a perfect fit for any room in the house. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Unique Odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly cleans away odours, leaving a fresh scent
  • Non-flammable, natural propellant and perfect for any room in the house
  • Vanilla Latte fragrance creates a warm, welcoming ambiance in your home
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Leaves your home with a beautiful light, fresh scent
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Hexyl Cinnamal

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Dispose of contents/container to an appropriate local waste system. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. Contains Hexyl cinnamal. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [UK] 0800 328 2882
  • [IE] 1800 535 633
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Dispose of contents/container to an appropriate local waste system. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. Contains Hexyl cinnamal. May produce an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1364 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Febreze

5 stars

Love the smells, really does make a difference without the feeling that you have emptied the canister !! Its light, fresh and long lasting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Febreze Canister

3 stars

I love the smell of Febreze and it does do its job. However I have several cans now which are half full but the aerosol has stopped working so I can' t use the rest of the air freshener so wasted. Please do you have any advice on this?

Smelly Pooch be gone!

4 stars

One naughty puppy with boundary issues is a smell nightmare. I'm always conscious of that 'dog' smell when I gave guests but one quick spritz of this and I have peace of mind that the potential puppy odour problem is no more!

I'm on the fence

3 stars

I love febreze especially the fabric freshener however I'm the fence about the air freshener cans! I feel that it is very wet and that it leaves a scum on my wooden floors nomatter what way I spray it however on carpets this isn't a problem long lasting smell will continue to use it on carpet but not in my main rooms such a pity!

Febreze Air Vanilla Blossom Air Freshener

1 stars

I like the fragrance. However, for the second time in recent months the dispenser has stopped working after very little use. As a result I am left with a near full container which I am unable to use. Surely, it cannot be a co-incidence that this has happened on two separate occasions and I suspect that there is a problem with the delivery mechanism. Therefore, with regret, I will not be buying the product again.

Febreze Air Effects

5 stars

After I had sprayed my lounge the smell was really fresh and noticeable. Made the whole room smell nice. Would recommend to friends to buy.

My favourite air freshener

5 stars

There is nothing that this air freshener can't cure! I have a busy house with children and pets. This is the best and only one I will use. I always get compliments on how lovely my home smells after using this.

Wide variety and excellent smells

5 stars

The febreze comes in many scents which is good. And it does eliminate smells for a while.

Where are all these products?

5 stars

I cant stop buying febreze!!! The range is fresh and long lasting and great value for money. BUT where is your range? There are so many scents I have seen here but not in stores. I always stock up on good deals and I dont tend to shop at one supermarket but the heavy duty spray I have never seen nor the tabacco. The mango scent I havr not seen. I also struggle to find the full bedroom range i love love love milk and honey but its like a rare pokemon!!

Febreze

5 stars

I use this product all the time to freshen up my home I love the smell of them, makes my home smell great , would highly recommend.

1-10 of 1364 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Glade Vanilla Cream Aerosol 300Ml

£ 1.00
£3.34/litre

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Glade Shake & Vacuum Citrus

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Febreze Fabric Refresher Classic 500Ml

£ 3.00
£6.00/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here