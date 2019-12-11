By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nescafe Dolce Gusto Cafe Au Lait Coffee Pods 16 Servings 160G

  • Whole Milk Powder with Soluble Coffee.
  • More information on:
  • www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
  • www.dolce-gusto.ie
  • Discover NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Café au Lait, a harmonious balance of intense coffee and smooth milk, already prepared in a single capsule, for you to enjoy perfect mug-sized coffee (180 ml) in a minute.
  • The box contains 16 capsules designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®' capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 16 mugs of Café au Lait.
  • World-Class Premium Coffee Origins
  • Our talented coffee creators have combined the intensity of pure Robusta coffee with the soft creamy taste of milk to create a harmonious mug, with caramel notes, toasted cereal undertones and round texture.
  • Professional Quality Coffee System
  • Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
  • Aroma Freshness Protection
  • With our hermetically sealed capsules, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic mugs every time.
  • Over 30 Coffee Creations
  • With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 30 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Grande or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Cafe au lait
  • A combination of intense coffee and smooth milk in one capsule
  • Best served in a mug (at 180ml)
  • Pack size: 160g

Whole Milk Powder (73.7%), Soluble Coffee (24%), Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates and Sodium Citrates), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Store in a clean, cool and dry place.

  • Easy to Prepare
  • Simply slide your Café au Lait capsule into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your coffee will be ready right away.

Pack contains 16 servings

  • UK Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • IRE Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Good to talk
  • UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
  • IRE Tel 00800 63785385
  • UK Nestlé UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • IRE Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

16 x 10g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 mlPer 180 ml
Energy1670 kJ92 kJ165 kJ 2%*
-400 kcal22 kcal40 kcal
Fat20,0 g1,1 g2,0 g 3%*
of which saturates12,5 g0,7 g1,3 g 7%*
Carbohydrate29,4 g1,6 g2,9 g 1%*
of which sugars29,1 g1,6 g2,9 g 3%*
Fibre8,2 g0,4 g0,8 g -
Protein21,2 g1,2 g2,1 g 4%*
Salt1,03 g0,06 g0,10 g 2%*
*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 16 servings---

