Nescafe Dolce Gusto Cafe Au Lait Coffee Pods 16 Servings 160G
Product Description
- Whole Milk Powder with Soluble Coffee.
- More information on:
- www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
- www.dolce-gusto.ie
- Discover NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Café au Lait, a harmonious balance of intense coffee and smooth milk, already prepared in a single capsule, for you to enjoy perfect mug-sized coffee (180 ml) in a minute.
- The box contains 16 capsules designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®' capsule coffee machines for you to prepare 16 mugs of Café au Lait.
- World-Class Premium Coffee Origins
- Our talented coffee creators have combined the intensity of pure Robusta coffee with the soft creamy taste of milk to create a harmonious mug, with caramel notes, toasted cereal undertones and round texture.
- Professional Quality Coffee System
- Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
- Aroma Freshness Protection
- With our hermetically sealed capsules, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic mugs every time.
- Over 30 Coffee Creations
- With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 30 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Grande or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- NESCAFE Dolce Gusto Cafe au lait
- A combination of intense coffee and smooth milk in one capsule
- Best served in a mug (at 180ml)
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk Powder (73.7%), Soluble Coffee (24%), Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates and Sodium Citrates), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a clean, cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to Prepare
- Simply slide your Café au Lait capsule into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your coffee will be ready right away.
Number of uses
Pack contains 16 servings
Name and address
- UK Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- IRE Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk
- UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
- IRE Tel 00800 63785385
- UK Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- IRE Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
16 x 10g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per 180 ml
|Energy
|1670 kJ
|92 kJ
|165 kJ 2%*
|-
|400 kcal
|22 kcal
|40 kcal
|Fat
|20,0 g
|1,1 g
|2,0 g 3%*
|of which saturates
|12,5 g
|0,7 g
|1,3 g 7%*
|Carbohydrate
|29,4 g
|1,6 g
|2,9 g 1%*
|of which sugars
|29,1 g
|1,6 g
|2,9 g 3%*
|Fibre
|8,2 g
|0,4 g
|0,8 g -
|Protein
|21,2 g
|1,2 g
|2,1 g 4%*
|Salt
|1,03 g
|0,06 g
|0,10 g 2%*
|*RI- Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
