Fellowes Powershred H8 cross-cut shredder

Good quality shredder
This is a decent quality shredder and is perfect for my home office. It’s relatively quiet and shreds paper into small enough pieces. The blades require lubricating every month or so to keep it running smoothly.
Replacement for over worked shredder
Our old shredder finally gave up. Glad we found this model, reasonable price and so quiet (maybe our old one needed retirement).Does the job well.
Great crosscut shredder
Works well as a crosscut shredder and ability to cope with staples is a great time saver
Okay but not perfect
Not overly powerful because it sounds strained and works best with one sheet at a time. Every so often it needs the paper cleared from the teeth which can be a pain. However it does its job though not perfectly and it was not expensive.
Good value for money
So far so good. It works well and we have not had any paper jams as yet. Good quality for the price.
Smart and compact
Have just recently purchased this for home use and up to yet I am pleased with its performance.
Very happy with this product
I needed a replacement domestic-use shredder and this does the job better than my old one. It is easy to use and very powerful, and I like the credit card shredding function.
not fit for purpose
I returned the item. It did not do what it said on the box. The worst shredder I have ever had. Have bought new one from another manufacturer.
Works a treat!
Just had a good clear out and the shredder worked fast and efficiently.
So Quite Compared to my Old Shredder
It's a Fantastic piece of kit. Its great that I can destroy all my Personal Details. And Shred Credit Cards too, WOW It Certainly does the Job its meant for. And at an Affordable Price...