Wilkinson Sword Disposable Sparkle

5(2)Write a review
  • The Wilkinson Sword Quattro for Women Sparkle Disposable Razor provides outstanding performance in a four blade disposable razor.
  • - 4 ultra-thin blades and compact pivoting head provide a shave so smooth, you can skip a day, or two
  • - 2 lubricating strips with papaya and pearl complex for a smooth glide
  • - Ergonomically designed sparkly rubber handle for an easy grip
  • - Convenient travel cap - great for the gym and on the go
  • - This pack include 3 x disposable razors

PEG-115M, PEG-100, Conchiolin Powder, Panthenol, Carica Papaya Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Made in the EU

  • Use with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659,
  • Solingen,
  • Germany.

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

3 x Disposable Razors

Fantastic! Great price too

5 stars

Fantastic! Been using the Venus razor but gave this a try as half price, and this is my new choice, actually better than the Venus, cheaper, legs feel lovely and smooth and no nicks or cuts!

I love kittens!

5 stars

At last a razor that has been ergonomically designed for women! Before this product I often found others razors were too big for my pretty little hands- I also struggled holding the razor the right way up, as without the glitter handle the complex design confused me. I can now safely shave my dinky fairy legs whilst thinking about kittens. Thank you Wilkinson!

