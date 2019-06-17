Wilkinson Sword Disposable Sparkle

Fantastic! Great price too
Fantastic! Been using the Venus razor but gave this a try as half price, and this is my new choice, actually better than the Venus, cheaper, legs feel lovely and smooth and no nicks or cuts!
At last a razor that has been ergonomically designed for women! Before this product I often found others razors were too big for my pretty little hands- I also struggled holding the razor the right way up, as without the glitter handle the complex design confused me. I can now safely shave my dinky fairy legs whilst thinking about kittens. Thank you Wilkinson!