Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hoppy Bunny Bar 100G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter Hoppy Bunny Bar 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 25 g contains
  • Energy554 kJ 133 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.5 g
    11%
  • Saturates4.6 g
    23%
  • Sugars14.0 g
    16%
  • Salt0.06 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2215 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with white chocolate (12 %)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Delicious Cadbury Milk chocolate with white chocolate bunnies
  • Generous 100g chocolate bar - perfect for sharing with friends and family this Easter
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithin, E476), Milk Fat, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

4 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/4 Bar (25 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2215 kJ554 kJ8400 kJ/
-530 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 30 g7.5 g70 g
of which Saturates 18.5 g4.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57.0 g14.5 g260 g
of which Sugars 57.0 g14.0 g90 g
Fibre 0.6 g0.2 g-
Protein 7.2 g1.8 g50 g
Salt 0.25 g0.06 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

