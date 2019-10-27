Nivea Face Sensitive Wipes 25'S

Stingy
These are advertised for ‘sensitive skin’ but they burn like crazy. Really not a nice sensation! Binned mine after using them once!!!
Great on your skin
Always have used these keep my sensitive skin c,lean and blemish free love the .
Stings
Bought as they were advertised for sensitive skin, they sting during and for several minutes after use. Highly do not recommend for anyone with sensitive skin.
Love these
Love these. Excellent for my super sensitive and dry skin when I'm in a hurry.
Sting
Although these face wipes are supposed to be sensitive, they really sting my eyes. When I have had friends borrow them, it also stings their eyes too. Not as sensitive as advertised.
Disappointed
I chose this product specifically as if displayed the word ‘sensitive’. I have very sensitive care so need to be careful what products I use on my face. After using these wipes my face started stinging and I had to cleanse with warm water. Surely a productive made for sensitive skin should not do this.
Super deals
I use these wipes daily before applying my moisturising cream or make up I would not be without them
Best Makeup Wipes Ive Used
These are the best makeup wipes that i have ever used..