Groovy Food Agave Light And Mild 250Ml

5(2)Write a review
£ 2.50
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Agave Nectar Light Amber & Mild
  • Our delicious Agave Nectar comes straight from the organically grown Blue Webber Agave Plant in Mexico. It makes a pretty groovy alternative to refined brown sugar and artificial sweeteners.
  • Organic sweetener from the blue Webber agave plant
  • Great in hot drinks and cereals
  • Agave nectar loves you all - vegetarians and vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

100% Organic Agave Nectar

Storage

Dislikes the sun. Loves dry kitchen cupboards.Best Before see neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Drizzle. Mix. Cook
  • Drizzle Agave Nectar Light and Mild over food, stir into drinks or use in baking.

Number of uses

75 portions per pack

Name and address

  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • EX3 0PW.

Return to

  • The Groovy Food Company Ltd,
  • EX3 0PW.
  • www.groovyfood.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1tsp (4.6g)
Energy 1249kJ57.45kJ
-298Kcal13.71Kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 77.73g3.57g
of which sugars 66.11g3.04g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
75 Portions per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

I use this to make flavored Rice Puddings, it is p

5 stars

I use this to make flavored Rice Puddings, it is perfect and also for any sweetener

so sweet a little goes a very long way

5 stars

so sweet a little goes a very long way

