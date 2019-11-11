By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hash Browns 750G

3.5(19)Write a review
Tesco Hash Browns 750G
£ 1.20
£1.60/kg
3 hash browns
  • Energy864kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 145kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded potato with diced onion, lightly seasoned and cooked in sunflower oil.
  • CRISPY & GOLDEN Shredded potato with diced onion, lightly seasoned for flavour
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (84%), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Onion (3%), Flavouring, Salt, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Dextrose, White Pepper.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results, oven cook from frozen. 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7. 18-20 mins. Place hash browns on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not overcook. Turn halfway through cooking.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Deep fry from frozen Fry hash browns in hot oil at 175°C for 6 minutes. Do not overcook. Drain well before serving. Time: (Deep Fry) 6 minutes

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 hash browns (142g**)
Energy608kJ / 145kcal864kJ / 206kcal
Fat5.2g7.4g
Saturates0.7g1.0g
Carbohydrate20.7g29.4g
Sugars0.7g1.0g
Fibre2.9g4.1g
Protein2.4g3.4g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 750g typically weighs 710g.--

Safety information

19 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Disappointing recipe change

3 stars

I've stopped buying these as they've changed the recipe. They now have no taste and fall apart. Disappointing as the previous ones were excellent for the price.

I buy only Tesco hash browns

5 stars

My family likes these hash browns a lot as a part of English breakfast.We make it once a week so this bag last us a long way. They are fair priced and taste good. I always only bake them in the oven on a non stick tray with no extra oil or baking spray turning round half way. They become golden brown and crispy.

Delicious and cheap

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. I live these they go nice and crispy and taste really nice. Best I've tasted.

not brown enough

1 stars

not brown enough

awful

1 stars

what has happened to these hash browns they used to be better. They break up as soon as one touches them as resemble mashed potato. Wont be buying again. Not even tasty.

Made a ‘hash’ of it!

2 stars

My family weren’t impressed with these. The consensus of opinion was, “they’re tasteless”. (Serves me right for being lazy and not making them myself I guess)!

Disgusting

1 stars

Been buying these almost every week for a few years and use to be really good. But for the last few months they have changed and now taste horrible. Not sure if they have changed supplier of the ingredients but wont be buying them again.

New recipe is a mistake.

2 stars

The new recipe is a mistake. I won't buy these again. They do not taste as good and they fall apart when cooked.

Best hash browns ever

4 stars

Best hash browns ever hope Tesco's can keep up its quality as sometimes get black skin off potatoes which can be unappetising. Crunchy coating delicious.

Tesco get your act into gear

3 stars

BIG potatoe eyes in this Hash brown YUK

1-10 of 19 reviews

