Tesco Hash Browns 750G

Disappointing recipe change
I've stopped buying these as they've changed the recipe. They now have no taste and fall apart. Disappointing as the previous ones were excellent for the price.
I buy only Tesco hash browns
My family likes these hash browns a lot as a part of English breakfast.We make it once a week so this bag last us a long way. They are fair priced and taste good. I always only bake them in the oven on a non stick tray with no extra oil or baking spray turning round half way. They become golden brown and crispy.
Delicious and cheap
Absolutely delicious. I live these they go nice and crispy and taste really nice. Best I've tasted.
not brown enough
not brown enough
awful
what has happened to these hash browns they used to be better. They break up as soon as one touches them as resemble mashed potato. Wont be buying again. Not even tasty.
Made a ‘hash’ of it!
My family weren’t impressed with these. The consensus of opinion was, “they’re tasteless”. (Serves me right for being lazy and not making them myself I guess)!
Disgusting
Been buying these almost every week for a few years and use to be really good. But for the last few months they have changed and now taste horrible. Not sure if they have changed supplier of the ingredients but wont be buying them again.
New recipe is a mistake.
The new recipe is a mistake. I won't buy these again. They do not taste as good and they fall apart when cooked.
Best hash browns ever
Best hash browns ever hope Tesco's can keep up its quality as sometimes get black skin off potatoes which can be unappetising. Crunchy coating delicious.
Tesco get your act into gear
BIG potatoe eyes in this Hash brown YUK