Tesco Curly Fries 700G

Loved them
love this fries !
lovely taste - not at all greasy or soft - lovely flavour - a huge hit in our house
I bought these, as I have found that McCain Curly Fries are no longer available and they are really the only fries I am interested in. Sadly these - as with all the others I have tried - are not a patch on the flavour of the McCain ones. They are also more greasy. Hopefully, other people who also loved the McCain Curly Fries will notify McCain and supermarkets and they will produce them for sale again.