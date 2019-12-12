By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Curly Fries 700G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Curly Fries 700G
£ 1.50
£2.15/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy835kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 795kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Curly oven potato fries in a seasoned coating.
  • Expertly cut, in a mild spice blend for extra flavour
  • Lightly spiced
  • Expertly cut, in a mild spice blend for extra flavour
  • Cook from frozen 20 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (80%), Sunflower Oil, Maize Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Salt, Chilli Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Cumin, Turmeric, Yeast Extract, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper Extract.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 18-20 mins Place in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (105g**)
Energy795kJ / 189kcal835kJ / 199kcal
Fat5.6g5.9g
Saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate29.6g31.1g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre4.9g5.2g
Protein2.6g2.7g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Loved them

4 stars

Loved them

love this fries !

5 stars

lovely taste - not at all greasy or soft - lovely flavour - a huge hit in our house

I bought these, as I have found that McCain Curly

2 stars

I bought these, as I have found that McCain Curly Fries are no longer available and they are really the only fries I am interested in. Sadly these - as with all the others I have tried - are not a patch on the flavour of the McCain ones. They are also more greasy. Hopefully, other people who also loved the McCain Curly Fries will notify McCain and supermarkets and they will produce them for sale again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Spicy Potato Wedges 750G

£ 1.00
£1.34/kg

Tesco Potato Lattices 550G

£ 1.20
£2.19/kg

Tesco Hash Browns 750G

£ 1.20
£1.60/kg

Tesco Breaded Onion Rings 750G

£ 1.25
£1.67/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here