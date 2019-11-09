By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crispy Potatoes 750G

£ 1.20
£1.60/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy852kJ 202kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 767kJ / 182kcal

Product Description

  • Diced potatoes, coated in a lightly seasoned batter.
  • Frozen crispy potato bites, diced and cooked with sunflower oil.
  • Selected potatoes, diced, with a lightly seasoned batter
  • Cook from frozen 25 mins
  • Crispy & golden
  • Selected potatoes, diced, with a lightly seasoned batter
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (94%), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Turmeric.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
For best results cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 - 25 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (111g**)
Energy767kJ / 182kcal852kJ / 202kcal
Fat4.6g5.1g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate29.6g32.9g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre4.5g5.0g
Protein3.4g3.8g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

11 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

excellent potatoes, came in handy on bonfire nite

5 stars

excellent potatoes, came in handy on bonfire nite when we did not want to be peeling and getting potatoes ready, ready in a few minutes and all were eaten.

Side Spuds

5 stars

Bought it because really good value. Good quality no waste! Once cooked either eat as or use in Spanish omelettes or quiches. Better and quicker deep fried but good taste anyway you cook it. Goes well with curry and chilli and children love it with salad, fishfingers or sausages. All round side potato that goes with a variety of meals.

Love these crispy potatoes and very handy to have

4 stars

Love these crispy potatoes and very handy to have in the freezer. Much prefer these to the frozen oven baked chips.

Delicious

5 stars

Unusual and simply delicious

yummy

5 stars

yummy and crispy

Gluten Free

5 stars

No flour or wheat

cooked up nice and crisp in air fryer

4 stars

cooked up nice and crisp in air fryer

love these crispy potatoes very handy when you nee

5 stars

love these crispy potatoes very handy when you need a quick meal

Nice idea but found them to be very sweet

4 stars

Nice idea but found them to be very sweet

Crispy alternative to a chip

5 stars

Very good quality fluffy inside crispy outside.

1-10 of 11 reviews

