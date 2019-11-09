Tesco Crispy Potatoes 750G

excellent potatoes, came in handy on bonfire nite
Side Spuds
Bought it because really good value. Good quality no waste! Once cooked either eat as or use in Spanish omelettes or quiches. Better and quicker deep fried but good taste anyway you cook it. Goes well with curry and chilli and children love it with salad, fishfingers or sausages. All round side potato that goes with a variety of meals.
Love these crispy potatoes and very handy to have
Delicious
Unusual and simply delicious
yummy
Gluten Free
No flour or wheat
cooked up nice and crisp in air fryer
love these crispy potatoes very handy when you nee
Nice idea but found them to be very sweet
Crispy alternative to a chip
Very good quality fluffy inside crispy outside.