Warburtons Free From Seeded Sandwich Thins 4 Pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1193kJ
Product Description
- 4 Sliced Gluten Free Thin Rolls with Sunflower Seed, Millet Seed and Linseed (Seed Mix 4%)
- Here at Newburn Bakehouse our expert Warburtons bakers have created new and improved softer and tastier Seeded Sandwich Thins for you to enjoy. Our gluten free seeded thins are baked with a blend of sunflower, millet and linseed for a delicious flavour. They can be enjoyed straight from the pack and also taste delicious once toasted.
- "Our dedicated bakers at Newburn Bakehouse have put generations of Warburtons passion and know how into our delicious gluten, wheat & milk free range."
- Jonathan Warburton
- Gluten, wheat and milk free
- Linseed millet & sunflower seeds
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Seed Mix (4%) (Sunflower Seed, Linseed, Millet Seed), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Pea Protein, Egg White Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Stabiliser: E464, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Rice Flour, Preservatives: Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate (added to inhibit mould growth), Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
- Free From: Gluten, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.For 'Best Before' date see pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Top with sliced banana, flaked almonds and drizzle with honey
- Fill with tuna, crème fraiche, freshly grated carrot and crunchy seeds
- Toast and add fresh avocado, grilled tomatoes and crispy bacon
Name and address
- Warburtons Limited,
- Hereford Street,
- Bolton,
- BL1 8JB.
Return to
- Customer Care
- Freephone 0800 243684 Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.30pm
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- NewburnBakehouse.com
Net Contents
4 x Sandwich Thins
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average thin (43g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1193kJ
|513kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|284kcal
|122kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|3.5g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.3g
|20g
|mono-unsaturates
|4.5g
|1.9g
|polyunsaturates
|2.4g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|43.1g
|18.5g
|260g
|of which sugars
|6.8g
|2.9g
|90g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|2.8g
|Protein
|6.5g
|2.8g
|50g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.32g
|6g
