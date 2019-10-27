Tesco Crinkle Cut Oven Chips 1.5Kg

Great if you start cooking 3 hours before needed
The worse chips ever. 15 - 18 minutes guide but to get them edible they took almost 3 hours in total to cook. They were initially put into the oven at gas mark 7 as suggested on the pack, after the first 45 minutes I knew that we were all in for a long wait, I turned the oven up and added a small amount of sunflower oil to help things along but after a further 30 minutes they still looked anemic and most were still raw. I decided to remove them from the oven and give them a quick fry in the pan to see if that made a difference, at this point my family were almost giving up the will to live and had ordered in a just eat meal but I refused to give up on these chips, I was way too invested at this point and I’m no quitter. So almost 20 minutes of a pan fry had shown that these chips are clearly a mishmash of different potatoes, some were cooked and others looked like they were still raw. More oil was added and another half an hour at gas 9 saw them as far as they were clearly willing to cook. I’m not usually one to complain about such things but come on Tesco, these are a nightmare. They are reasonably priced but with the total cooking time they became the most expensive chips on the planet. They are now referred to as the “3 hour chips” and will go down in history as a culinary disaster
Awful
Poor quality. Took a long time to cook, still tasted uncooked after nearly an hour in the oven.
Very good value for money.
Very nice chips. A few tiny bits at end of bag but gave them to the dog!
Cooking times very wrong at recommended time still very much raw took 30 mins plus to cook properly by which time every thing else had been cooked and eaten perfectly at there recommended cooking times
Weird smell
I could not eat them. They had this weird smell, therefore, I had to throw away the whole pack!
Take ages to cook!
These chips take more than double the suggested coking time and then you have to grill them to get any colour to them. Tase ok.
I agree there are quite a few tiny chips. But for this price, I just pick then out before cooking and throw them away. I like these chips.
cheap and cheerful
far too many very small chips, these get overcooked
Really tasty!
I bought these for a change and was really surprised. Much tastier than the usual, double the price, chips. Will definitely buy again.
NOT IMPRESSED
After following the cooking instructions, the chips were like eating wooden twigs. I wont buy them again.