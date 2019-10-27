By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Crinkle Cut Oven Chips 1.5Kg

2.5(12)Write a review
Tesco Crinkle Cut Oven Chips 1.5Kg
£ 1.50
£1.00/kg
1/13 of a pack
  • Energy758kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 683kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Crinkle cut potato chips.
  • Frozen crinkle cut chips cooked with sunflower oil. Chips with a fluffy middle, delicious and tasty outer.
  • Selected potatoes, crinkle cut for a fluffy inside and crispy outside
  • Cook from frozen 22 mins
  • Thick & crunchy
  • Selected potatoes, crinkle cut for a fluffy inside and crispy outside
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (96%), Sunflower Oil.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C / Fan 200°C / Gas 7.
For best results oven cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in a single layer in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-22 minutes.
Turn half way through cooking time.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

This pack contains 9 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy683kJ / 162kcal758kJ / 180kcal
Fat4.3g4.8g
Saturates1.0g1.1g
Carbohydrate26.7g29.6g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre2.8g3.1g
Protein2.8g3.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 1500g typically weighs 1443g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great if you start cooking 3 hours before needed

1 stars

The worse chips ever. 15 - 18 minutes guide but to get them edible they took almost 3 hours in total to cook. They were initially put into the oven at gas mark 7 as suggested on the pack, after the first 45 minutes I knew that we were all in for a long wait, I turned the oven up and added a small amount of sunflower oil to help things along but after a further 30 minutes they still looked anemic and most were still raw. I decided to remove them from the oven and give them a quick fry in the pan to see if that made a difference, at this point my family were almost giving up the will to live and had ordered in a just eat meal but I refused to give up on these chips, I was way too invested at this point and I’m no quitter. So almost 20 minutes of a pan fry had shown that these chips are clearly a mishmash of different potatoes, some were cooked and others looked like they were still raw. More oil was added and another half an hour at gas 9 saw them as far as they were clearly willing to cook. I’m not usually one to complain about such things but come on Tesco, these are a nightmare. They are reasonably priced but with the total cooking time they became the most expensive chips on the planet. They are now referred to as the “3 hour chips” and will go down in history as a culinary disaster

Awful

1 stars

Poor quality. Took a long time to cook, still tasted uncooked after nearly an hour in the oven.

Very good value for money.

4 stars

Very nice chips. A few tiny bits at end of bag but gave them to the dog!

Cooking times very wrong at recommended time still

1 stars

Cooking times very wrong at recommended time still very much raw took 30 mins plus to cook properly by which time every thing else had been cooked and eaten perfectly at there recommended cooking times

Weird smell

1 stars

I could not eat them. They had this weird smell, therefore, I had to throw away the whole pack!

Take ages to cook!

2 stars

These chips take more than double the suggested coking time and then you have to grill them to get any colour to them. Tase ok.

I agree there are quite a few tiny chips. But for

4 stars

I agree there are quite a few tiny chips. But for this price, I just pick then out before cooking and throw them away. I like these chips.

cheap and cheerful

3 stars

far too many very small chips, these get overcooked

Really tasty!

5 stars

I bought these for a change and was really surprised. Much tastier than the usual, double the price, chips. Will definitely buy again.

NOT IMPRESSED

2 stars

After following the cooking instructions, the chips were like eating wooden twigs. I wont buy them again.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco 12 Potato Waffles 680G

£ 1.20
£1.77/kg

Tesco Garden Peas 1Kg

£ 1.20
£1.20/kg

Tesco Omega Fish Fingers 10 Pack 300G

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Tesco Spicy Potato Wedges 750G

£ 1.00
£1.34/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here