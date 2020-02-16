Aussie Miracle Hair Insurance 250Ml

Excellent!
I’ve used this on mine and my daughters hair for the last two months and it’s amazing! It makes combing through our curly hair more manageable and without pain! It’s smell is amazing and has the typical Aussie smell we all love!
My hair is super curly and frizzy, this leave in conditioner makes my daily hair maintenance so much easier! It works really well with my heair leaving it soft, manageable, smooth and smelling divine. I have always highly rated aussie products, i cant get enough of them! Highly recommend especially if your hair is difficult to manage at times
This is the best product at keeping my hair strong and long ..
LOVE Aussie detangling conditioning spray! My hair is so thick and long and tangles so easily, especially when I'm halfway through blow drying, but Aussie changed all that. I use it all the time now and could not do without it.
The best shampoo on the market. Excellent on all hair types. A firm favourite in our house
Just great i have cut my frizzy hair which I use straighners on regularly and it helps,so much to use,this,before doing so after you wash your hair love these,products just great you know if you have tried this what I mean
Love it, helps keep tangles away and.keeps hair moisturised.
I absolutely love this. It smells amazing and leaves my hair looking in great condition. Using this has been great, especially on my daughters hair I no longer pull out so much hair or hurt her getting rugs out. Definitely a good purchase
Love it it’s helped my hair so much and would always recommend this
I have used this product for years, having curly hair that knots easily this product is a life saver. Plus the smell is a dream!