Aussie Miracle Hair Insurance 250Ml
  • Our leave in hair conditioner spray Miracle Hair Insurance's magic formula, with Australian Blue Mountain eucalyptus, will tell those annoying tangles to take a hike, leaving you free to style your hair however you want. It also smells divine and protects hair from everyday wear and tear. Just call us your ultimate hair hero!
  • Leave in hair conditioning Spray Miracle Hair Insurance's formula protects hair from everyday wear and tear
  • For hair in need of protection and detangling
  • Conditioning Spray with Australian Blue Mountain Eucalyptus
  • A is for Aussie… for Australia… for Authentic Ingredients and Aussome Aussie Attitude
  • Contains Australian Botanical ingredient
  • Cruelty free, as certified by PETA
  • It was in Australia that our 3 Minute Miracle Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment was invented and we are proud of our Aussie roots
  • Pack size: 250ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Amodimethicone, PPG-2 Methyl Ether, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Polyquaternium-11, Polysorbate 80, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Aminomethyl Propanol, Citric Acid, Trideceth-12, Cetrimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Sodium Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Linalool, Caprylyl Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Eucalyptus Dunnii Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Acmenoides Leaf Extract, DMDM Hydantoin, Tocopherol

France

  • Spray evenly throughout hair. (Wet or dry, the choice is yours). Comb it through. Do your ‘do’. Then do just what you like. That’s the Aussie way.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

250 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

I’ve used this on mine and my daughters hair for the last two months and it’s amazing! It makes combing through our curly hair more manageable and without pain! It’s smell is amazing and has the typical Aussie smell we all love!

My hair is super curly and frizzy, this leave in conditioner makes my daily hair maintenance so much easier! It works really well with my heair leaving it soft, manageable, smooth and smelling divine. I have always highly rated aussie products, i cant get enough of them! Highly recommend especially if your hair is difficult to manage at times

This is the best product at keeping my hair strong and long ..

LOVE Aussie detangling conditioning spray! My hair is so thick and long and tangles so easily, especially when I'm halfway through blow drying, but Aussie changed all that. I use it all the time now and could not do without it.

The best shampoo on the market. Excellent on all hair types. A firm favourite in our house

Just great i have cut my frizzy hair which I use straighners on regularly and it helps,so much to use,this,before doing so after you wash your hair love these,products just great you know if you have tried this what I mean

Love it, helps keep tangles away and.keeps hair moisturised.

I absolutely love this. It smells amazing and leaves my hair looking in great condition. Using this has been great, especially on my daughters hair I no longer pull out so much hair or hurt her getting rugs out. Definitely a good purchase

Love it it’s helped my hair so much and would always recommend this

I have used this product for years, having curly hair that knots easily this product is a life saver. Plus the smell is a dream!

