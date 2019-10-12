By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Powder Non Bio. 1.43Kg 22 Wash

5(1)Write a review
£ 4.00
£2.80/kg
  • Fairy Non Bio washing powder leaves clothes brilliantly clean and feeling gentle next to precious skin. Dermatologically tested, this laundry detergent has been awarded the Skin Health Alliance seal and was voted no.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin. If you’re looking for the cleaning power with the gentleness of a Non Bio, then it’s got to be Fairy Non Bio washing powder for you. It’s been the choice of many caring mums for years. Use with Fairy Fabric Conditioner for the softest combination for your baby's skin. 22 Washes based on 65g.
  • Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70)
  • Gentle care and huggable softness for sensitive skin
  • Dermatologically tested washing powder
  • Awarded the Skin Health Alliance Seal
  • Cleans clothes brilliantly
  • Pack size: 1.43KG

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

United Kingdom

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Flame Resistant Finishes: never soak or wash above 50 °C. Always keep away from children.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

1.43kg ℮

  1. Irritant
WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Flame Resistant Finishes: never soak or wash above 50 °C. Always keep away from children.

A way to reduce plastic

5 stars

Most pods and liquids come in plastic boxes or bottles. This is cardboard and therefore a better environmental choice. Small steps....

