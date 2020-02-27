Daz Powder Regular 10 Wash 650G

Excellent!
Before switching to fairy this was one of the only washing presets that didn’t irritate my eczema
Excellent!
Really good washing powder, even on a cool wash. Doesn't leave any soap residue which is great. Smells really good and cleans perfectly.
Excellent!
Its great being able to use just one powder for everything. Whites are brilliant and colours stay put. Would definitely recommend daz
Excellent!
I have used daz washing powder for years. It was always amazing on my 4 son's school shirts, no matter what they got on them Daz worked it's magic every single time. I would never use anything else for my whites
Excellent!
I have used Daz for 40+ years and would not be without. It is the best cleaner, removes stains easily and even a small amount used on aluminum sinks gets rid of tea stains and discolouring. The only other thing I would say is the Daz bloom product doesnt at all match the original DAZ.
Great!
I thought the product was OK, and that's all it was, clothes would feel gritty and unclean.
Excellent!
Have always looked for better value for money when I’m shopping and Daz always comes out on top. Some stores are very expensive for name brand products but regardless of cost this product does the job perfectly.
Excellent!
Daz has always been the best product and with the freshest smell its totally unbeatable
Excellent!
Fantastic washing powder. Cleans even mucky laundry returning brown mud to a white t-shirt again. Love love love this product.
Excellent!
Always my go to cleaning product, as it never fails to clean my clothes and keeps my whites white