Daz Powder Regular 10 Wash 650G

Daz Powder Regular 10 Wash 650G
£ 2.40
£3.70/kg
  • You are looking for Mr.Bright right? Well here I am – all yours ! It’s pretty tricky keeping me all white though, isn’t it? That’s where Daz Washing Powder and those clever little brightness boosters come in, so I’ll stay bright and white wash after wash. As Everyone deserves a bit more colour in their life! My fun personality is guaranteed to put a smile on your face, but like most girls, I need a bit of T.L.C. too… Good job Daz help in keeping me looking beautiful and luminous time after time… 10 washes based on 65g.
  • With built-in brightness boosters
  • Deep down cleaning
  • Shamelessly whites&Colours
  • Simplifies your laundry process
  • One solution to keep white & coloured clothes bright
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene

Warnings

  • Biological Laundry Detergent. Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

  • (UK) Procter & Gamble Weybridge Surrey KT13 0XP UK
  • (UK) 0800 085 2582 (IE) 1800 509 076

Net Contents

650g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
WARNING Biological Laundry Detergent. Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Excellent!

5 stars

Before switching to fairy this was one of the only washing presets that didn’t irritate my eczema

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good washing powder, even on a cool wash. Doesn't leave any soap residue which is great. Smells really good and cleans perfectly.

Excellent!

5 stars

Its great being able to use just one powder for everything. Whites are brilliant and colours stay put. Would definitely recommend daz

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used daz washing powder for years. It was always amazing on my 4 son's school shirts, no matter what they got on them Daz worked it's magic every single time. I would never use anything else for my whites

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used Daz for 40+ years and would not be without. It is the best cleaner, removes stains easily and even a small amount used on aluminum sinks gets rid of tea stains and discolouring. The only other thing I would say is the Daz bloom product doesnt at all match the original DAZ.

Great!

4 stars

I thought the product was OK, and that's all it was, clothes would feel gritty and unclean.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have always looked for better value for money when I’m shopping and Daz always comes out on top. Some stores are very expensive for name brand products but regardless of cost this product does the job perfectly.

Excellent!

5 stars

Daz has always been the best product and with the freshest smell its totally unbeatable

Excellent!

5 stars

Fantastic washing powder. Cleans even mucky laundry returning brown mud to a white t-shirt again. Love love love this product.

Excellent!

5 stars

Always my go to cleaning product, as it never fails to clean my clothes and keeps my whites white

