Search with a list of items 

Kallo Organic Stock Cubes Garlic/Herb 66G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.20
£1.82/100g

New

Product Description

  • Organic Garlic & Herb 6 Stock Cubes
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • The garlic declared, "I'm ever so blue! I'm all on my own, alas it is true."
  • "Cheer up," said the carrot, "and hang on a jot. You'll go ever so well with some herbs from the plot."
  • The garlic and herbs were friends right on cue, And they went very well in a vegetable stew.
  • Just so you know: Our palm oil is responsibly sourced and we're certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.
  • Organic
  • Whoop-de-wooh, in a vegetable stew!
  • Add taste, nothing else
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs friendly
  • Pack size: 66g

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Maize Starch*, Palm Oil*, Garlic Powder* (10%), Yeast Extract, Herbs* (1.3%) (Lovage*, Parsley*, Celery Leaves*, Rosemary*, Thyme*), Spices* (Turmeric*, Mace*, Black Pepper*), Garlic Extract, *Certified Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Dissolve one Kallo Organic Garlic & Herb Stock Cube in 500ml of boiling water and add to recipe.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Drop us a line
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • 0845 602 1519
  • For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com

Net Contents

66g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy:28kJ/7kcal
Fat:0.4g
of which saturates:0.2g
Carbohydrate:0.6g
of which sugars:0.2g
Fibre:trace
Protein:0.1g
Salt:0.9g

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really good stock cubes if combined with the Tomat

5 stars

Really good stock cubes if combined with the Tomato & Herb stock cube they make a tasty risotto

