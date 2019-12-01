By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kallo Organic Stock Cubes Mushroom 66G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.20
£1.82/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Mushroom 6 Stock Cubes
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • "I'm a most tasty chap," the mushroom declared, "My flavour is such, it deserves to be shared.
  • I'm great in a bake, divine in a stew, It's been said that I'm good in a casserole tool!"
  • "Okay", said the onion, "enough of this show.
  • We all understand: you're a fun-gi to know."
  • Just So You Know: Our palm oil is responsibly sourced and we're certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil.
  • Organic
  • Ever so nice to season your rice!
  • Add taste, nothing else
  • No added MSG
  • Gluten and lactose free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarians, vegans and coeliacs friendly
  • Pack size: 66g

Information

Ingredients

Sea Salt, Maize Starch*, Palm Oil*, Mushroom Powder* (6%), Yeast Extract, Roasted Onion*, Caramelised Sugar*, Garlic*, Herbs* (Rosemary*, Thyme*, Lovage*, Parsley*), Black Pepper*, *Certified Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg, Mustard, Soya and Celery

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Dissolve one Kallo Organic Mushroom Stock Cube in 500ml of boiling water and add to recipe.

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • 0845 602 1519
  • For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com

Net Contents

66g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy:27kJ/7kcal
Fat:0.4g
of which saturates: 0.2g
Carbohydrate: 0.5g
of which sugars: 0.1g
Fibre: trace
Protein: 0.1g
Salt:0.9g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Umami lovely!

5 stars

I became vegan this year and I made a savoury pumpkin pie with mushrooms, this stock gave it a very meaty taste (tasted like a steak pie). Also gravy and a base in stir fry - mmmm. I believe umami is the word for this stock!

