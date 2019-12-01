Kallo Organic Stock Cubes Mushroom 66G

Umami lovely!
I became vegan this year and I made a savoury pumpkin pie with mushrooms, this stock gave it a very meaty taste (tasted like a steak pie). Also gravy and a base in stir fry - mmmm. I believe umami is the word for this stock!
Sea Salt, Maize Starch*, Palm Oil*, Mushroom Powder* (6%), Yeast Extract, Roasted Onion*, Caramelised Sugar*, Garlic*, Herbs* (Rosemary*, Thyme*, Lovage*, Parsley*), Black Pepper*, *Certified Organic
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in Germany
66g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy:
|27kJ/7kcal
|Fat:
|0.4g
|of which saturates:
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate:
|0.5g
|of which sugars:
|0.1g
|Fibre:
|trace
|Protein:
|0.1g
|Salt:
|0.9g
