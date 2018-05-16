Kallo V Low Salt Stock Cubes Beef 48G

Product Description
- Very Low Salt Organic Beef Stock Cubes
- Just so you know: Our palm oil is responsibly sourced and we're certified by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
- Certified Carbon Neutral® Company
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Organic
- Very low salt
- Gluten and lactose free
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Coeliac friendly
- Pack size: 48g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup*, Maize Starch*, Palm Oil*, Beef Powder* (7%), Beef Fat* (7%), Sea Salt, Tomato*, Roasted Onion*, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Garlic*, Black Pepper*, Celery*, Mushroom*, Parsley*, Laurel*, *Certified Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Egg, Mustard and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Dissolve one Kallo Very Low Salt Organic Beef Stock Cube in 500ml of boiling water and add to recipe.
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Net Contents
48g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy:
|30kJ/7kcal
|Fat:
|0.4g
|of which saturates:
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate:
|0.9g
|of which sugars:
|0.1g
|Fibre:
|trace
|Protein:
|0.1g
|Salt:
|0.1g
