Fairy Non Bio. Washing Powder 40 Washes 2.6Kg

Excellent!
Been using this since my daughter's were born and wouldn't use anything else. Leaves laundry brilliantly clean and smells amazing. I always buy the 130 wash mega packs as it's fantastic value for money
Excellent!
Fairy Non Bio is soft, it gets my laundry clean especially my whites which I often get asked how I keep them looking so white! Having sensitive skin I have found Fairy Non Bio causes me no skin irritation whatsoever. I have tried cheaper Non Bio Powders now and then but have found Fairy to be the best by far!
Great!
I used this for years, after receiving a sample with a bounty pack. I thought my clothes were soft and weren't irritating my children's skin. But it gave barely any fresh smell, and didn't clean half the dirt from the clothes, so they would have to be washed again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I've always used Fairy non-bio laundry detergent washing powder for my child since birth and this is kind and gentle to his skin, leaving clothes, beddings and any other items looking clean and smelling fresh. Great to use for hand wash too and received the dosing scoop so easy to use.
Excellent!
Great buy smells wonderfully use allways great for using on newborns clothes
Excellent!
Its the only washing powder I will buy great for getting washing clean and gentle on the skin
Excellent!
I am allergic to a lot of washing powder because of sensitivity when I started to use this I was a little afraid but I have had no problems with this product over the years.
Excellent!
Used on both my kids clothes and continue to use. Gentle on skin, great for white was and doesn’t fade colours.
Excellent!
I used fairy when my baby girl was born over 7 years ago she had infant eczema, thankfully her skin cleared up. Sadly last year she was diagnosed with pityriasis rosea, so changed the washing powder to fairy and her skin has never been better
Excellent!
I have a husband with very sensitive skin. Fairy non-bio has turned out to be the best I can find. Well done Fairy.