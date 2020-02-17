By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Non Bio. Washing Powder 40 Washes 2.6Kg

5(592)Write a review
  • Fairy Non Bio washing powder leaves clothes brilliantly clean and feeling gentle next to precious skin. Dermatologically tested, this laundry detergent has been awarded the Skin Health Alliance seal and was voted no.1 laundry brand for sensitive skin. If you’re looking for the cleaning power with the gentleness of a Non Bio, then it’s got to be Fairy Non Bio washing powder for you. It’s been the choice of many caring mums for years. Use with Fairy Fabric Conditioner for the softest combination for your baby's skin. 40 Washes based on 65g.
  • Voted No.1 Laundry Brand for Sensitive Skin (online panel of 3347 females aged 18-70)
  • Gentle care and huggable softness for sensitive skin
  • Dermatologically tested washing powder
  • Awarded the Skin Health Alliance Seal
  • Cleans clothes brilliantly
  • Pack size: 2.6KG

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Flame Resistant Finishes: never soak or wash above 50 °C. Always keep away from children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

2.6kg ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Please note that no effective laundry detergent can be guaranteed suitable for people with serious skin conditions. If you suffer from unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice. Flame Resistant Finishes: never soak or wash above 50 °C. Always keep away from children.

592 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Been using this since my daughter's were born and wouldn't use anything else. Leaves laundry brilliantly clean and smells amazing. I always buy the 130 wash mega packs as it's fantastic value for money

Excellent!

5 stars

Fairy Non Bio is soft, it gets my laundry clean especially my whites which I often get asked how I keep them looking so white! Having sensitive skin I have found Fairy Non Bio causes me no skin irritation whatsoever. I have tried cheaper Non Bio Powders now and then but have found Fairy to be the best by far!

Great!

4 stars

I used this for years, after receiving a sample with a bounty pack. I thought my clothes were soft and weren't irritating my children's skin. But it gave barely any fresh smell, and didn't clean half the dirt from the clothes, so they would have to be washed again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I've always used Fairy non-bio laundry detergent washing powder for my child since birth and this is kind and gentle to his skin, leaving clothes, beddings and any other items looking clean and smelling fresh. Great to use for hand wash too and received the dosing scoop so easy to use.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great buy smells wonderfully use allways great for using on newborns clothes

Excellent!

5 stars

Its the only washing powder I will buy great for getting washing clean and gentle on the skin

Excellent!

5 stars

I am allergic to a lot of washing powder because of sensitivity when I started to use this I was a little afraid but I have had no problems with this product over the years.

Excellent!

5 stars

Used on both my kids clothes and continue to use. Gentle on skin, great for white was and doesn’t fade colours.

Excellent!

5 stars

I used fairy when my baby girl was born over 7 years ago she had infant eczema, thankfully her skin cleared up. Sadly last year she was diagnosed with pityriasis rosea, so changed the washing powder to fairy and her skin has never been better

Excellent!

5 stars

I have a husband with very sensitive skin. Fairy non-bio has turned out to be the best I can find. Well done Fairy.

1-10 of 592 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

