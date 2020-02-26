By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bold 2 In 1 Powder Lotus Flower 2.6 Kilograms

5(356)Write a review
image 1 of Bold 2 In 1 Powder Lotus Flower 2.6 Kilograms
£ 6.00
£2.31/kg
  • Clean, crisp and natural, Bold Spring Awakening Washing Powder feels like a fresh spring evening has soaked into your fabrics, brimming with notes of blooming flowers. Intensify the irresistible scent and hang your clothes out on the line to dry in the glorious spring sunshine.
  • Washing Powder for Brilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor freshness
  • Enjoy the refreshing scent of Spring Awakening
  • Try the Dream Team: Bold + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor Scent Booster
  • Also available as All-in-1 Pods for even more freshness
  • Pack size: 2.6KG

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Delta-Damascone. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

2.6kg ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Delta-Damascone. May produce an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

356 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this product. Cleans fantastic and the fragrance lasts.

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought this product and I'm so glad I did Cleans and conditions with a great scent. Fantastic value for money.

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought this product and I'm so glad I did. Long lasting freshness and fragrance leaving my clothes feeling so soft. Great value for money.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great value for money. With a long lasting freshness and fragrance leaving all clothes feeling so soft.

Excellent!

5 stars

First time using it deffo would recommend to anyone smell amazing

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love spring awakening, my all time favourite fragrance, long lasting smell especially on the bedding, my youngest always compliments how lovely her bedding smells

Will buy again

5 stars

Dont often use powder but will use this no problem. It gives of a lovely fresh aroma which fills your home , cleans the clothes fabulously.

Smells really good, holds freshness for days. Also

5 stars

Smells really good, holds freshness for days. Also leaves bedding feeling warm and inviting, smells great too.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the clean fresh smell of the washing and many people have asked me what washing powder i use. Your clothes will smell clean and fresh all day. I found that my clothes were a lot more softer especially towels.

Excellent!

5 stars

As a male who has to do all my own washing on using Bold and finding its true cleaning power and the fragrance is not overpowering.

1-10 of 356 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Comfort Blue Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 5.00
£1.67/litre

Comfort Sunshiny Days Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 5.00
£1.67/litre

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 114 Washes 4L

£ 4.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 5.00
£1.67/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here