Ariel Washing Powder 40 Washes 2.6Kg

I use this power all the time and is great for everyone in my family,it is also good at removing stains at low temperatures
Love this powder I can say I have used and mum and my gran so they all love it works well
MUROFUSION LAUNDRY
I HAVE BEEN USING THIS PRODUCT FOR SO MANY YEARS NOW AND I HAVE NEVER HAD A COMPLAINT ABOUT IT. IN FACT I WANNA TO PURCHASE DIRECTLY FROM YOU
Brilliant product. I am very happy to use this. I reccomended A friend
I use Arialall the time. its sich a great product and gets the job done. My clothes are alway clean and fresh after a wash in Aerial. I have not tried the pods as i prefer the power. It also smells good which is a bonus.
I have used the green box for my whites for years and it’s just the best from stain removal to scent it’s just excellent. I have also used the colour version purple box For my colour clothes and it can’t be beaten it’s just fabulous never had a problem with it plus it’s the only colour on the market I have found that does not contain optical brighteners which fade clothes over time but it’s so hard to find now as it’s not stocked in many places.
Love love love ARIEL It’s amazing with cold and hot water. Incredible
I alway use this wash powder.. I never change it first class
Could live without it. Have tried others but nothing compares
Recently switched to Ariel to get our whites back to white instead of that off grey shade and it's working a treat.