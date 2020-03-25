By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ariel Washing Powder 40 Washes 2.6Kg

4.5(530)Write a review
Ariel Washing Powder 40 Washes 2.6Kg
£ 6.40
£2.47/kg

Offer

  • When you look good and smell good, you feel good. And it all starts with getting the best wash for your clothes. That’s where Ariel Original washing powder comes in. It removes tough stains by cleaning deep down in the fibres and prevents them from setting in. It even removes the stains that cause bad smells like sweat and body odours, leaving your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean. It gets to work at 30°C and gives your clothes a fresh scent of cleanliness throughout the day. Wash your clothes again and again with confidence.
  • For an extra boost of freshness and softness, use together with Lenor fabric conditioners and Unstoppables.
  • Ariel Original is also available in washing liquid & pods.
  • Outstanding stain removal in the 1st wash
  • Renews your whites
  • The washing powder dissolves quickly without leaving residues on clothes
  • Leaving your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean
  • Brilliant cleaning on whites as of 30°C
  • Helps lift off dried-in stains
  • Reduces the grip for dirt and for stains to set in
  • Pack size: 2.6KG

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Isoeugenol. May produce an allergic reaction.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 015 7412
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

2.6kg ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. Contains Isoeugenol. May produce an allergic reaction.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

530 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I use this power all the time and is great for everyone in my family,it is also good at removing stains at low temperatures

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this powder I can say I have used and mum and my gran so they all love it works well

MUROFUSION LAUNDRY

5 stars

I HAVE BEEN USING THIS PRODUCT FOR SO MANY YEARS NOW AND I HAVE NEVER HAD A COMPLAINT ABOUT IT. IN FACT I WANNA TO PURCHASE DIRECTLY FROM YOU

Excellent!

5 stars

Brilliant product. I am very happy to use this. I reccomended A friend

Excellent!

5 stars

I use Arialall the time. its sich a great product and gets the job done. My clothes are alway clean and fresh after a wash in Aerial. I have not tried the pods as i prefer the power. It also smells good which is a bonus.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used the green box for my whites for years and it’s just the best from stain removal to scent it’s just excellent. I have also used the colour version purple box For my colour clothes and it can’t be beaten it’s just fabulous never had a problem with it plus it’s the only colour on the market I have found that does not contain optical brighteners which fade clothes over time but it’s so hard to find now as it’s not stocked in many places.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love love love ARIEL It’s amazing with cold and hot water. Incredible

Excellent!

5 stars

I alway use this wash powder.. I never change it first class

Excellent!

5 stars

Could live without it. Have tried others but nothing compares

Excellent!

5 stars

Recently switched to Ariel to get our whites back to white instead of that off grey shade and it's working a treat.

1-10 of 530 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lenor Spring Awakening Fabric Conditioner 1.19 Litre

£ 2.50
£2.11/litre

Comfort Blue Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 3.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid 780Ml

£ 1.80
£2.31/litre

Offer

Comfort Pure Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

£ 3.00
£1.00/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here