Tesco Allergy & Hayfever Cetirizine 14S

Tesco Allergy & Hayfever Cetirizine 14S

5(4)
Tesco Health Hayfever and Allergy Relief Cetirizine 10mg 14s
Hayfever & Allergy Relief 10mg Tablets Cetirizine Hydrochloride 14 Tablets One a dayTesco Health Hayfever & Allergy Relief 10mg Tablets. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use. To relieve the symptoms of hayfever and other allergies e.g. pet or house dust mite allergies. Can also be taken for skin allergies such as rash, itching and hives.

Ingredients

Each film-coated tablet contains 10mg of cetirizine hydrochloride. Also contains lactose.

Net Contents

14

Preparation and Usage

For oral use. To be swallowed whole with water. Adults and children aged 12 years and above: Take one tablet once a day. Children aged 6 to 12 years: Take half a tablet twice a day. Do not give to children under 6 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.For oral use. To be swallowed whole with water.

