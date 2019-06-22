By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ariel Actilift Powder Biological 1.43Kg 22 Wash

4.5(204)Write a review
Ariel Actilift Powder Biological 1.43Kg 22 Wash
£ 4.00
£2.80/kg
  • When you look good and smell good, you feel good. And it all starts with getting the best wash for your clothes. That’s where Ariel Original washing powder comes in. It removes tough stains by cleaning deep down in the fibres and prevents them from setting in. It even removes the stains that cause bad smells like sweat and body odours, leaving your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean. It gets to work at 30°C so if you want to keep your whites bright, reach for Ariel laundry detergent. Wash your clothes again and again with confidence. For an extra boost of freshness and softness, use together with Lenor fabric conditioners and Unstoppables. Ariel Original is also available in washing liquid & pods. 22 washes based on 65g per wash.
  • Winner Which Best Buy Laundry Detergents August 2018
  • Outstanding stain removal in the 1st wash
  • The powder dissolves quickly without leaving residues on clothes
  • Brilliant cleaning on whites as of 30C
  • Helps lift off dried-in stains
  • Reduces the grip for dirt and for stains to set in
  • Leaving your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean
  • Pack size: 1.43KG

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, 5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Zeolites, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Return to

  • (UK) Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
  • (UK) 0800 085 2592 (IE) 1800 509 083

Net Contents

1.43kg ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
WARNING Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

204 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I love Ariel

5 stars

Amazing product,i am using Ariel for more than 25 years and never disappoint me!!!

Ariel powder

5 stars

Have used the powder made for colours and the one made for whites and am always pleased with the results it achieves would recommend to use

OUTSTANDING

5 stars

For out of this world cleaning!! Blackcurrant juice on a white tee shirt??!GONE!! Grass stains on jeans?? GONE!! Amazing results!!

Ariel Powder

5 stars

I use Ariel Powder alway to my towels, bed sets and cishions covers. Allways leaves my loundry out of stains. All smell fresh and nice.

Superb results

5 stars

Great result with every wash every time. Thorough cleaning power

Great washing powder

5 stars

Have always used Ariel powder on all my washing even the baby stuff,. And it always get the stain out

The best value for money

5 stars

I have used all the powders and capsule and this powder is far cleaner and faster and safer, I’ll never change again sorry Ariel ;)

Just in Case

4 stars

I tend to use pods rather than powder as they're less messy but I always keep a box of powder in the cupboard to help with stubborn stains.

Great and does the job

5 stars

Really effective easy to use and store and smells freah and ckean! Does the job every time

Ariel Ariel Ariel

5 stars

I’m the loyalist person to Ariel just love how over the years I’ve lived using this with my family brilliant products

