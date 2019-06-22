Ariel Actilift Powder Biological 1.43Kg 22 Wash

I love Ariel
Amazing product,i am using Ariel for more than 25 years and never disappoint me!!!
Ariel powder
Have used the powder made for colours and the one made for whites and am always pleased with the results it achieves would recommend to use
OUTSTANDING
For out of this world cleaning!! Blackcurrant juice on a white tee shirt??!GONE!! Grass stains on jeans?? GONE!! Amazing results!!
Ariel Powder
I use Ariel Powder alway to my towels, bed sets and cishions covers. Allways leaves my loundry out of stains. All smell fresh and nice.
Superb results
Great result with every wash every time. Thorough cleaning power
Great washing powder
Have always used Ariel powder on all my washing even the baby stuff,. And it always get the stain out
The best value for money
I have used all the powders and capsule and this powder is far cleaner and faster and safer, I’ll never change again sorry Ariel ;)
Just in Case
I tend to use pods rather than powder as they're less messy but I always keep a box of powder in the cupboard to help with stubborn stains.
Great and does the job
Really effective easy to use and store and smells freah and ckean! Does the job every time
Ariel Ariel Ariel
I’m the loyalist person to Ariel just love how over the years I’ve lived using this with my family brilliant products