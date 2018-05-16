By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hunger Breaks The Bacon Sizzler 395G

Hunger Breaks The Bacon Sizzler 395G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Product Description

  • Baked Beans with Pork & Bacon Burgers in Tomato Sauce
  • The big bacon: beans bacon burgers
  • Pack size: 395g

Information

Ingredients

Beans (40%), Tomatoes (23%), Pork & Bacon Burgers (20%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Pork & Bacon Burgers contain: Pork (39%), Bacon (37%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Black Pepper, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Pork Rind, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • If your are not completely satisfied, please contact us at;
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

395g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldPer Can Serving
Energy 512kJ/122kcal2024kJ/483kcal
Fat 4.7g18.6g
of which saturates 1.6g6.1g
Carbohydrate 12.1g47.8g
of which sugars 3.6g14.2g
Fibre 3.0g11.9g
Protein 6.4g25.2g
Salt 0.58g2.28g
This pack contains 1 serving--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

