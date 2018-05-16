Hunger Breaks The Bacon Sizzler 395G

Product Description
- Baked Beans with Pork & Bacon Burgers in Tomato Sauce
- The big bacon: beans bacon burgers
- Pack size: 395g
Information
Ingredients
Beans (40%), Tomatoes (23%), Pork & Bacon Burgers (20%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Paprika, Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Pork & Bacon Burgers contain: Pork (39%), Bacon (37%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Black Pepper, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Pork Rind, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened empty, cover and refrigerate. Use within 2 days.Best Before End: See Can End.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Princes Ltd,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
Net Contents
395g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Per Can Serving
|Energy
|512kJ/122kcal
|2024kJ/483kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|18.6g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|47.8g
|of which sugars
|3.6g
|14.2g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|11.9g
|Protein
|6.4g
|25.2g
|Salt
|0.58g
|2.28g
