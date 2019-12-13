Tesco Finest 12 Beef & Herb Meatballs 336G

Good.
Very tasty. Would by them again.
Smell delicious
These smell amazing and taste delicious. Easy to cook and make a great meal.
Found a piece of plsstic in a meatball.
Found a piece of green plastic in one of the meatballs i cooked last night. A shame as the meatballs smelled pretty good. Wont buy again, as quality checks are obviously not sufficient. I will be buying meat from the local butcher in future as it is of much higher quality for the same price.
Disappointing meatballs
The meatballs were very disappointing, They were far too dense and dry.
I will avoid these nasty balls in future!
These meatballs are awful - tough and just horrible. The flavouring is good, if a little overpowering, but that's the only positive thing I can say about these meatballs. Avoid!