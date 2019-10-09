Tesco Finest 12 British Beef Meatballs 336G

- Energy847kJ 203kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 931kJ / 223kcal
Product Description
- 12 British beef meatballs, lightly seasoned.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- 12 Beef Meatballs
- Tender and succulent British beef, simply seasoned with sea salt and black pepper.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made from fresh and frozen meat
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 336g
Information
Ingredients
for British:
British Beef (94%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Water, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Black Pepper.
for Scotch:
Scotch Beef PGI (94%), Rice Flour, Dried Potato, Water, Dried Onion, Sea Salt, Spices, Sugar, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
160°C/Fan 140°C/Gas 3 18-20 mins
Place on a baking tray, evenly spaced, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Turn once.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., Origin U.K., Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
336g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|4 meatballs (91g**)
|Energy
|931kJ / 223kcal
|847kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|3.2g
|2.9g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|25.2g
|22.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 336g packg typically weighs 273g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
