Carousel Oyster Delights 6S
Product Description
- Wafer shells with soft, light, mallow dipped in vanilla flavoured coating and sprinkled with coconut
Information
Ingredients
Wafer (50%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Sweetener: Saccharin, Colour: Annatto), Mallow (26%) (Glucose Syrup, Water, Egg White), Vanilla Flavoured Coating (13%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Stabiliser: Sorbitan Tristearate, Flavouring), Coconut (10%)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before see side of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- The Waverley Bakery Limited,
- Drumhead Lane,
- Cambuslang Investment Park,
- Glasgow,
- G32 8EX.
Return to
- Product Guarantee:
- Our aim is to provide our customers with the highest possible quality products. If you have any complaint about this product, please return this packet and contents to the address shown, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Oyster Delights
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Oyster
|GDA* for a typical adult
|Energy
|1749kJ / 417kcal
|350kJ / 83kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|3.3g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|13.4g
|2.7g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|11.8g
|of which Sugars
|42.2g
|8.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.02g
|6g
|*Guideline daily amounts
