By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.

Carousel Oyster Delights 6S

Carousel Oyster Delights 6S
£ 1.20
£0.20/each

Product Description

  • Wafer shells with soft, light, mallow dipped in vanilla flavoured coating and sprinkled with coconut

Information

Ingredients

Wafer (50%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate, Salt, Sweetener: Saccharin, Colour: Annatto), Mallow (26%) (Glucose Syrup, Water, Egg White), Vanilla Flavoured Coating (13%) (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Stabiliser: Sorbitan Tristearate, Flavouring), Coconut (10%)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before see side of pack.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • The Waverley Bakery Limited,
  • Drumhead Lane,
  • Cambuslang Investment Park,
  • Glasgow,
  • G32 8EX.

Return to

  • Product Guarantee:
  • Our aim is to provide our customers with the highest possible quality products. If you have any complaint about this product, please return this packet and contents to the address shown, stating when and where it was purchased. Cost and postage will be refunded in full. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • The Waverley Bakery Limited,
  • Drumhead Lane,
  • Cambuslang Investment Park,
  • Glasgow,
  • G32 8EX.

Net Contents

6 x Oyster Delights

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer OysterGDA* for a typical adult
Energy 1749kJ / 417kcal350kJ / 83kcal2000kcal
Fat 16.6g3.3g70g
of which Saturates 13.4g2.7g20g
Carbohydrate 59.5g11.8g
of which Sugars 42.2g8.4g90g
Fibre 6.6g1.3g
Protein 4.1g0.8g
Salt 0.12g0.02g6g
*Guideline daily amounts---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Usually bought next

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Multipack 9 X20g

£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Kelly's Clotted Cream Ice Cream 1 Litre

£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Offer

Askeys Treat Chocolate Chunk Crackin 225G

£ 1.30
£0.58/100g

Carte D'or Vanilla Ice Cream Dessert 1L

£ 3.50
£0.35/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here