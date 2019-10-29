By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nong-Shim Instant Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup 120G

Nong-Shim Instant Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup 120G
£ 0.95
£0.79/100g

Product Description

  • Gourmet Spicy Noodle Soup Instant Noodles
  • Halal - Korea Muslim Federation Halal Committee
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles : Wheat Flour (USA), Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Acidity Regulator : E501, E339, E500, Tocopherol Liquid (Antioxidant : E306, Emulsifier : E322 (contains Soy)), Seasoning (Yeast Extract, Soy Sauce, Garlic, Wheat Starch), Green Tea Extract (Oligosaccharides, Tea Catechin, Acid : E330), Colour : E101, Soup Powder: Seasoning (Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soy), Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Salt, Garlic, Onion, Wheat Flour), Salt, Spices (Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Pepper, Garlic), Sugar, Glucose, Flavour Enhancers : E631, E627, Mushroom, Flakes : Green Onion, Mushroom, Bok Choy, Carrot, Red Chilli Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Prepared at a company that also processes Barley, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Peanuts, Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sesame Seeds and Molluscs

Storage

Store in a dry placeBest before : see stamp

Produce of

Product of Korea

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking directions
  • Direction
  • Add noodle, vegetable mix and soup base into 550ml of boiling water.
  • Cook for 4 1/2 minutes. Stir well and serve.

Name and address

  • Nongshim Co., Ltd.,
  • 112, Yeouidaebang-ro,
  • Dongjak-gu,
  • Seoul,
  • Korea.

Importer address

  • Korea Foods Co., Ltd,
  • Unit 5, Wyvern Ind. Estate,
  • Beverley Way,
  • New Malden,
  • Surrey,
  • KT3 4PH.

Return to

  • Korea Foods Co., Ltd,
  • Unit 5, Wyvern Ind. Estate,
  • Beverley Way,
  • New Malden,
  • Surrey,
  • KT3 4PH.
  • Tel : 020 8949 2238
  • Fax : 020 8942 9882
  • http://www.nongshim.com

Net Contents

120g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy1808 kJ / 430 kcal
Fat14 g
of which saturates6,8 g
Carbohydrate67 g
of which sugars 3 g
Protein8,9 g
Salt3,7 g

One of the best Korean noodle soup!

5 stars

One of the real Korean instant noodles which is the best in the UK. ( Kim chi noodle soup and Shin ramen otherwise not Korean! ) They must expand Korean noodle soup selection! You can't find this quality and price among the instant noodles in the world. Simply the best.

The best Korean noodle!

5 stars

Spicy but so tasty! Love it very much.

I really enjoy this noodle soup! it's amazing

5 stars

I really enjoy this noodle soup! it's amazing

Taste great !

5 stars

Love this very much xx used to live in China I was obsessed with it and I was so excited to see Tesco selling this !!! It taste amazing , little on the spicy side xx

