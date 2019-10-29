Nong-Shim Instant Shin Ramyun Noodle Soup 120G

One of the best Korean noodle soup!
One of the real Korean instant noodles which is the best in the UK. ( Kim chi noodle soup and Shin ramen otherwise not Korean! ) They must expand Korean noodle soup selection! You can't find this quality and price among the instant noodles in the world. Simply the best.
The best Korean noodle!
Spicy but so tasty! Love it very much.
I really enjoy this noodle soup! it's amazing
Taste great !
Love this very much xx used to live in China I was obsessed with it and I was so excited to see Tesco selling this !!! It taste amazing , little on the spicy side xx