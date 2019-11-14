By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dino Italian Blush 75Cl

4(31)Write a review
image 1 of Dino Italian Blush 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

-
  • Energy356kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • SANGIOVESE RUBICONE IGT ROSE' ITALIAN BLUSH. Product of Italy.
  • Dry rose with refreshing notes of red cherries and strawberries with a citrus fruit finish.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Dry & fruity
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Characteristically crisp and fruit, this wine is created from vineyards in Northern Italy. This provenance gives the wine freshness, flavour and more juicy red apple and berry characther

Region of Origin

Emilia-Romagna

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

CAVIRO S.C.A.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sangiovese

Vinification Details

  • Vinification Details - After harvesting, vinification is carried out with the presence of grape skins (8 hours with 8 degrees celsius). This wine is fermented at low temperature to retain the bright summer-fruit flavours

History

  • Fermentation takes place in 300-900 hl tanks at 13-16°C for 12 days, then the wine is stored in stainless steel tanks for 3-6 months prior to bottling

Regional Information

  • Sangiovese is a grape variety that derives its name from the Latin sanguis Jovis, "the blood of Jupiter". This wine is the result of an hand and machine harvesting by the end of August, beginning of September. Regional Information - Made from Sangiovese grapes grown in clay hills of Romagna region at a height of 100-300m, in particular in the area of Rubicone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy285kJ / 69kcal356kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

31 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Superb wine

5 stars

absolutely gorgeous! This wine is on a par with nice ones we tasted in Provence. so Good we bought 12 bottles and will be back for more!

I never write reviews but this was soo awful, no t

1 stars

I never write reviews but this was soo awful, no taste at all. Don't waste your money like I did.

Blushing lovely

5 stars

A nice fairly light, dry, fruity Rose - a good all rounder. Lovely to have with pasta or salad. Alternatively, just enjoy a glass while you kick off your shoes after work

Quaffing wine

3 stars

Good every day wine nothing special but nothing offensive. Good value

good

4 stars

This was bought for my wife who likes rose wine. By the amount she drinks she must be an expert. She says this is in the top 10%. She prefers the lighter, drier style like this as a pleasant everyday drinking wine. At the offer price it is very good value

Lovely wine

5 stars

A lovely light nice wine which was delivered very quickly by tesco wines!

pinot gritio blush rose

4 stars

Very nice and smooth wine you can drink any time with or without meal and once you start you can't stop.My kind of tasty wine will order some more already finished a case

Dino blush

4 stars

This is a great wine for hot summer evenings. It is light and not too sweet. It is great value at £4.99

Delicious

4 stars

Fresh, really dry and irristale at this price. A very good Summer wine.

Lovely blush

5 stars

I love this wine, it is not complicated but very drinkable - preferably on a warm sunny day al fresco. Would only pay it's "special offer" price but for lovely blush plonk, it's perfect!

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

