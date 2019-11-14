Dino Italian Blush 75Cl

Superb wine
absolutely gorgeous! This wine is on a par with nice ones we tasted in Provence. so Good we bought 12 bottles and will be back for more!
I never write reviews but this was soo awful, no taste at all. Don't waste your money like I did.
Blushing lovely
A nice fairly light, dry, fruity Rose - a good all rounder. Lovely to have with pasta or salad. Alternatively, just enjoy a glass while you kick off your shoes after work
Quaffing wine
Good every day wine nothing special but nothing offensive. Good value
good
This was bought for my wife who likes rose wine. By the amount she drinks she must be an expert. She says this is in the top 10%. She prefers the lighter, drier style like this as a pleasant everyday drinking wine. At the offer price it is very good value
Lovely wine
A lovely light nice wine which was delivered very quickly by tesco wines!
pinot gritio blush rose
Very nice and smooth wine you can drink any time with or without meal and once you start you can't stop.My kind of tasty wine will order some more already finished a case
Dino blush
This is a great wine for hot summer evenings. It is light and not too sweet. It is great value at £4.99
Delicious
Fresh, really dry and irristale at this price. A very good Summer wine.
Lovely blush
I love this wine, it is not complicated but very drinkable - preferably on a warm sunny day al fresco. Would only pay it's "special offer" price but for lovely blush plonk, it's perfect!