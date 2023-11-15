L'oreal Elvive Fibrology Thickening Shampoo 400ml

Revolution: Filloxane A patented technology proven to: Penetrate deep within the fibre Expand & thicken hair The formula remains in the fibre for a long lasting effect What if science could give you thicker hair than nature did? A breakthrough in the science of hair, L'Oréal Laboratories have created our 1st haircare range proven to give thicker hair wash after wash*. Specially developed with Filloxane, the shampoo formula together with the conditioner, thickens the hair fibres and provides deep cleansing. *Instrumental tests on sensitised hair with shampoo and conditioner

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Alcohol Denat., Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Aminopropyl Triethoxysilane, Polyquaternium-30, Limonene, Linalool, Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage