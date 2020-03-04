Glade Automatic Spray Refil Bali Sandal Wood & Jasmine

Simply the best! 5 stars Review from glade.com 14th December 2019 The sandlewood and jasmine scent is our favourite! Smells so sweet and refreshing. The living room is so warming with this scent. The relaxing zen is beautifully fresh also but sandlewood and jasmine is our favourite. Will definitely be buying more refills of it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmm my favourite!! 5 stars Review from glade.com 11th December 2019 100% my favourite out of the 2 fragrances I was given to choose... A nice warming scent which is not overpowering and subtle enough to be out in the smallest of rooms.. I will be buying this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Home life changes 5 stars Review from glade.com 11th December 2019 Never been a fan of air fresheners but the look and scent of this product is amazing. So many people have commented about the scent in the bathroom. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice smell. 5 stars Review from glade.com 11th December 2019 This is the review for the Glade automatic spray but with sensual sandalwood spray. The review below is exactly the same as it is in the same unit. The smell, however, I much prefered to the relaxing zen. I wanted to use this Glade Automatic spray (which I received for free for a an honest evaluation and to provide feedback, courtesy of Bzzagent) for a few weeks to get used to having it around and doing it thing. It was well packaged and easy to get to. Batteries included and fitted- just a pull out tab to activate. There are 3 settings inside to change spray timings but I think it could do with a setting for every hour or two as the max is 36 minutes. There is also a button on the back to activate the spray instantly if needed, For the first few days, it made the whole household jump when it sprayed as it is not very quiet. Then after a week we only really notice it when the house is very quiet. Its white sleek body blends into the background fairly well and it is easy to forget it is around. The smell is pleasant but best of all it fills the whole of our downstairs moments after being sprayed. This has also helped with the smell of nappies from our little one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely strong fragrance 5 stars Review from glade.com 10th December 2019 I really like the smell of this refill, it was long lasting and very fresh. Perfect for this time of year too as it had an almost Christmas scent to it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely in small room 4 stars Review from glade.com 10th December 2019 Works a lot better in a smaller room.. Can't really smell it in my lounge as it is quite a large room. Once I moved it, it was lovely. I love the fact you can adjust the frequency of the sprays as well. Also the unit itself is quite stylish and doesn't look like your typical air freshener spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My Favourite Scent! 5 stars Review from glade.com 6th December 2019 When I initially started using my Glade Automatic Holder, it came with a different scent, which whilst it was a lovely smell, I felt it was only suited to a bathroom. However this Sandalwood & Jasmine bottle is by far my favourite. I am a huge fan of candles with a vanilla/spice scent, and not so much any floral type scents. Based on that, I found this scent suited my tastes perfectly, and kept my home smelling fresh and inviting. As I mentioned, I love having candles, however they are not something I can leave on when I am out the house, and they can be quite expensive and not last very long. I find that having this scent to spray every 36 minutes gives my room the same delightful smell I would get from candles, but with much more of a minimal effort from myself, and I can even put some small unscented tealights on if I want to create the same atmosphere! Overall, I would definitely recommend this scent as one of the top choices if looking to branch out of the default one included in the box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly recommended 5 stars Review from glade.com 6th December 2019 I would never go back to a normal airspray. The 3 different interval settings are amazing. The scents are amazing the relaxing zen it's a lovely floral scent. I prefer this one as its to my taste but that Sandlewood is also nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me 2 stars Review from glade.com 5th December 2019 I really thought that this fragrance would be one that I would like, but was sadly mistaken. I placed the holder in my hallway as this is where i usually burn wax melts or use a plug in air freshener as this means the fragrance reachers more of the house. The intensity is excellent and each spray is extremely noticeable. However, the fragrance is not to my taste and reminds me of a cheap deodorant. Despite being a little noisy, I would use the holder with a different fragrance [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]