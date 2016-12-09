By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wairau Cove Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio. Wine of New Zealand, East Coast.
  • A refreshing and vibrant Pinot Grigio from New Zealand's North Island. Light gold in colour with attractive honeysuckle and stone fruit aromas. A lovely texture in the mouth with white peach, apricot and spiced pear notes which linger on the palate. Best served chilled, this wine is a perfect aperitif or accompaniment to mildly spiced Asian cuisine or fish dishes such as pan fried scallops. Store in a cool, dark place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two days.
  • Grown with care
  • Wine of East Coast, New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Light gold in colour, this vibrant white has attractive honeysuckle and stone fruit aromas. A lovely texture in the mouth with white peach, apricot and spiced pear notes which linger on the palate.

Region of Origin

Gisbourne / Poverty Bay

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Indevin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Aurelien Mansuy

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Fresh & fruity

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are picked at optimum ripeness and the wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks without the influence of oak, to preserve the full, fruit flavours of the wine.

History

  • The East coast of New Zealand is the home to a combination of small, family-owned wineries and large wine producers and has been producing wine since the 1800s.

Regional Information

  • The varied topography and wide range of soil types, from fertile silty loams to free-draining shingle, produces a wide range of wine styles in the large region of East Coast New Zealand.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Preparation and Usage

  • Best serve chilled, this wine is a perfect aperitif or accompaniment to spicy Asian cuisine or fish dishes such as pan fried scallops.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Importer address

  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kingsland Drinks,
  • M44 6BD,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy303kJ / 73kcal379kJ / 91kcal

12 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great wine

5 stars

Excellent wine and a good price especially when on offer

Very Good Wine.

5 stars

Purchased while on offer, Great......... Very good with fish etc, or just chill out.

Very easy drinking

4 stars

I liked the wine, very good with a meal or just sitting in the garden and having a social drink With friends.

New Zealand does it again

5 stars

This Pino Grigio typify's what New Zealand does best, it is young, bright and refreshing. A joyful accompaniment for fish, seafood and chicken dishes,or enjoyed without food on a lazy, relaxed sunny afternoon with friends

Present for Daughter

4 stars

Personally Pinot Grigio is not a wine I normally buy, but my daughter does and she thought it was fantastic. I must admit I found it quite pleasing and much better than I thought it would be and I will admit to having my fair share of the case I bought. I will buy it again.

Far too drinkable!

5 stars

I had always liked Wairau Cove's Sauvignon until I dscovered this. By far the best Pinot Grigio I have ever tasted and I have to agree it's better than the Italians! Crisp, fresh summer drinking wine which I love all year round. Not too dry, eminently drinkable!

Very disappointing

1 stars

Sadly extremely disappointing and even more so given the price. Quite sharp, metallic after taste and no pleasure in the mouth. Definitely no peaches, apricots and spiced pears, a very embarrassing experience as took 2 bottles to friends for a weekend gift, and everyone disliked it.....its not often that you simply cannot finish a glass of wine.

Wairau cove pinot grigio

4 stars

A classy wine.I would buy again at the offer price. Better than the chardonnay

A great buy

4 stars

If you like NZ wine then this is right for you. Fruity, refreshing and goes with most food or can be drunk on its own. Highly recommended.

Not one of our best buys

2 stars

We did not think this Wairau Cove lived up to the name. We used it for a kia as this made it palatable

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

