Wairau Cove Pinot Grigio 75Cl

Great wine
Excellent wine and a good price especially when on offer
Very Good Wine.
Purchased while on offer, Great......... Very good with fish etc, or just chill out.
Very easy drinking
I liked the wine, very good with a meal or just sitting in the garden and having a social drink With friends.
New Zealand does it again
This Pino Grigio typify's what New Zealand does best, it is young, bright and refreshing. A joyful accompaniment for fish, seafood and chicken dishes,or enjoyed without food on a lazy, relaxed sunny afternoon with friends
Present for Daughter
Personally Pinot Grigio is not a wine I normally buy, but my daughter does and she thought it was fantastic. I must admit I found it quite pleasing and much better than I thought it would be and I will admit to having my fair share of the case I bought. I will buy it again.
Far too drinkable!
I had always liked Wairau Cove's Sauvignon until I dscovered this. By far the best Pinot Grigio I have ever tasted and I have to agree it's better than the Italians! Crisp, fresh summer drinking wine which I love all year round. Not too dry, eminently drinkable!
Very disappointing
Sadly extremely disappointing and even more so given the price. Quite sharp, metallic after taste and no pleasure in the mouth. Definitely no peaches, apricots and spiced pears, a very embarrassing experience as took 2 bottles to friends for a weekend gift, and everyone disliked it.....its not often that you simply cannot finish a glass of wine.
Wairau cove pinot grigio
A classy wine.I would buy again at the offer price. Better than the chardonnay
A great buy
If you like NZ wine then this is right for you. Fruity, refreshing and goes with most food or can be drunk on its own. Highly recommended.
Not one of our best buys
We did not think this Wairau Cove lived up to the name. We used it for a kia as this made it palatable