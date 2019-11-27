By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Red Onions 500G

Tesco Sliced Red Onions 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy137kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 171kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced red onions.
  • Red onions, peeled, sliced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Cooks ingredients Peeled, sliced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry from frozen. Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy171kJ / 41kcal137kJ / 32kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.8g6.2g
Sugars6.1g4.9g
Fibre2.2g1.8g
Protein1.0g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I love sliced onions. I use them everyday almost.

5 stars

I love sliced onions. I use them everyday almost. These red ones are also great.

Best thing since sliced bread!

5 stars

Best thing since sliced bread!

Packaging more trouble than it's worth

2 stars

Awful packaging! Seems like a great idea to have a self sealing bag, but the design makes the opening so narrow that it's quite difficult to get stuff out, making it really frustrating. Will not be buying this again.

Dream ingrediant

5 stars

fresh onion at your fingers tips - cut into small slices without the smell or inconvenience - really great product.

the product is great but the resealable packaging

2 stars

the product is great but the resealable packaging is useless - it falls apart

