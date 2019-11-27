Tesco Sliced Red Onions 500G

I love sliced onions. I use them everyday almost.
Best thing since sliced bread!
Packaging more trouble than it's worth
Awful packaging! Seems like a great idea to have a self sealing bag, but the design makes the opening so narrow that it's quite difficult to get stuff out, making it really frustrating. Will not be buying this again.
Dream ingrediant
fresh onion at your fingers tips - cut into small slices without the smell or inconvenience - really great product.
the product is great but the resealable packaging
