Tesco Sliced Mushrooms 500G

Great product!
These are perfect for putting on frozen pizzas; great flavor and nice to have them frozen instead of fresh mushrooms that go rotten so quickly!
Easy mushrooms, keep some in your freezer.
Easy way to use mushrooms. Excellent if you only want to use a small amount. Of course they don't quite match up to fresh mushrooms but they are much more covenient. As for losing water content, that's what fresh mushrooms do the minute you start to fry or grill them.
Just scraps! Hardly any recognisable sliced mushr
Just scraps! Hardly any recognisable sliced mushrooms. Pretty chewy.
Excessive water content . Rip off .
Weighed some frozen (54.5g) and weighed them after defrosted (18.5g) . They lost 66% of weight due to water content . After cooking they of course lost more water so you don't actually get much to eat . Better to buy fresh and freeze yourself . Works out cheaper .
Makes cooking easy
I am a regular buyer of frozen onions, it takes the eye watering peeling away. They make cooking a lot quicker as it's straight from freezer to pot, no mess and quickly defrosted as you cook the meal. Great to keep in the freezer for any meal that cooked onions are needed.
Great frozen veg
I regularly purchase these mushrooms. Handy to use with no wastage. Great for adding to stews.
Great to have in freezer
I like the fact that the mushrooms are available at any time.