By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sliced Mushrooms 500G

4(7)Write a review
Tesco Sliced Mushrooms 500G
£ 1.05
£2.10/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy48kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 61kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced mushrooms.
  • Mushrooms, sliced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Cooks Ingredients Sliced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry from frozen. Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 5-7 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy61kJ / 14kcal48kJ / 12kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.2g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein2.5g2.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product!

5 stars

These are perfect for putting on frozen pizzas; great flavor and nice to have them frozen instead of fresh mushrooms that go rotten so quickly!

Easy mushrooms, keep some in your freezer.

4 stars

Easy way to use mushrooms. Excellent if you only want to use a small amount. Of course they don't quite match up to fresh mushrooms but they are much more covenient. As for losing water content, that's what fresh mushrooms do the minute you start to fry or grill them.

Just scraps! Hardly any recognisable sliced mushr

1 stars

Just scraps! Hardly any recognisable sliced mushrooms. Pretty chewy.

Excessive water content . Rip off .

2 stars

Weighed some frozen (54.5g) and weighed them after defrosted (18.5g) . They lost 66% of weight due to water content . After cooking they of course lost more water so you don't actually get much to eat . Better to buy fresh and freeze yourself . Works out cheaper .

Makes cooking easy

5 stars

I am a regular buyer of frozen onions, it takes the eye watering peeling away. They make cooking a lot quicker as it's straight from freezer to pot, no mess and quickly defrosted as you cook the meal. Great to keep in the freezer for any meal that cooked onions are needed.

Great frozen veg

5 stars

I regularly purchase these mushrooms. Handy to use with no wastage. Great for adding to stews.

Great to have in freezer

5 stars

I like the fact that the mushrooms are available at any time.

Usually bought next

Tesco Sliced Mixed Peppers 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Frozen Diced Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Sliced Red Onions 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Tesco Diced Onion 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here