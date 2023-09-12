L'oreal Elvive Fibrology Thickening Shampoo 250Ml

Revolution: Filloxane A patented technology proven to: Penetrate deep within the fibre Expand & thicken hair The formula remains in the fibre for a long lasting effect What if science could give you thicker hair than nature did? A breakthrough in the science of hair, L'Oréal Laboratories have created our 1st haircare range proven to give thicker hair wash after wash*. Specially developed with Filloxane, the shampoo formula together with the conditioner, thickens the hair fibres and provides deep cleansing. *Instrumental tests on sensitised hair with shampoo and conditioner Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Hair care category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

Care for your hair and the planet with the UK's No. 1* Goes well with For best results follow with Fibrology Conditioner.

Thickening Shampoo for fine hair Specially developed with Filloxane, the shampoo formula which thickens hair fibres and provides deep cleansing Featuring patented technology proven to penetrate deep within hair fibre Expands & thickens hair The formula remains in the fibre resulting in a long-lasting effect on your hair

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Alcohol Denat., Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Aminopropyl Triethoxysilane, Polyquaternium-30, Limonene, Linalool, Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage