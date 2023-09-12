We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

L'oreal Elvive Fibrology Thickening Shampoo 250Ml

4.3(101)
£3.00

£1.20/100ml

Revolution: FilloxaneA patented technology proven to:Penetrate deep within the fibreExpand & thicken hairThe formula remains in the fibre for a long lasting effectWhat if science could give you thicker hair than nature did?A breakthrough in the science of hair, L'Oréal Laboratories have created our 1st haircare range proven to give thicker hair wash after wash*.Specially developed with Filloxane, the shampoo formula together with the conditioner, thickens the hair fibres and provides deep cleansing.*Instrumental tests on sensitised hair with shampoo and conditioner
For best results follow with Fibrology Conditioner.
Thickening Shampoo for fine hairSpecially developed with Filloxane, the shampoo formula which thickens hair fibres and provides deep cleansingFeaturing patented technology proven to penetrate deep within hair fibreExpands & thickens hairThe formula remains in the fibre resulting in a long-lasting effect on your hair
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Alcohol Denat., Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Aminopropyl Triethoxysilane, Polyquaternium-30, Limonene, Linalool, Acrylates Copolymer, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Apply on wet hair, lather then rinse.

