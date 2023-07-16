Mitchum Deodorant Powder Fresh Stick41g

Mitchum Women Triple Odor Defense Powder Fresh 48HR Protection Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant 41g, expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control, so you can feel your most confident. Now introducing, Mitchum Triple Odor Defense Technology, a shield against odor from heat, motion and stress.

New and Improved formula for a smoother application Enhanced with Triple Odor Defense technology providing a shield against odor from heat, motion and stress Expertly formulated for ultra-powerful 48 hour sweat + odor control

Pack size: 41G

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium, Tetrachlorohydrex Gly, Stearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Phenyl Trimethicone, Petrolatum, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Talc, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Silica, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

41g ℮

Preparation and Usage