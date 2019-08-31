By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mushroom Medley 500G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Mushroom Medley 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy81kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 101kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of button, chestnut, nameko and shiitake mushrooms.
  • Cooks Ingredients A mix of white button, chestnut, nameko and shiitake mushrooms
  • Cooks Ingredients A mix of white button, chestnut, Nameko and Shiitake mushrooms
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Button Mushroom (30%), Chestnut Mushroom (30%), Nameko, Shiitake Mushroom.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry from frozen. Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 7- 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Drain well before serving

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy101kJ / 24kcal81kJ / 19kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.5g2.0g
Sugars0.6g0.5g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein2.3g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 6 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

so so good!

5 stars

so so good!

Good product - pity about the packaging

3 stars

The contents are excellent. The new(ish) packaging is terrible. The resealable opening is too narrow and is made of such a stiff substance that opening it in the intended fashion results (in the half dozen packages I have so far opened) in the main packing tearing. This means I have to use a freezer bag (plastic) to hold the contents. Not the way to save plastic - but as the freezer bags are made and sold you Tescos, I presume money rather than the environment is what matters here.

I used these in a curry, but they were slimy.

1 stars

I used these in a curry, but they were slimy.

was expecting dried mushrooms but this was a big b

4 stars

was expecting dried mushrooms but this was a big bag, clearly didnt read the description. i used for a rissotto, I partly cooked the mushrooms to get rid of the excess water from being frozen and they were really nice, lots of flavour and didnt turn to mush. would definately buy again

Always in my freezer

5 stars

If you ever stop stocking this product I will cry and send you angry emails. Add cream and onions for excellent pasta sauce, or make into soup. Yum! Great quality and so aromatic.

Tastes as fresh as fresh, if not better!

5 stars

One of the best frozen products they have. Please, please keep more stock and don’t suddenly remove it.

love tesco

5 stars

Love these mushrooms saves buying fresh and only one kind

Amazing

5 stars

Amazing mushroom mix. Taste, quality and ease!

