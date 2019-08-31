Tesco Mushroom Medley 500G

so so good!
Good product - pity about the packaging
The contents are excellent. The new(ish) packaging is terrible. The resealable opening is too narrow and is made of such a stiff substance that opening it in the intended fashion results (in the half dozen packages I have so far opened) in the main packing tearing. This means I have to use a freezer bag (plastic) to hold the contents. Not the way to save plastic - but as the freezer bags are made and sold you Tescos, I presume money rather than the environment is what matters here.
I used these in a curry, but they were slimy.
was expecting dried mushrooms but this was a big b
was expecting dried mushrooms but this was a big bag, clearly didnt read the description. i used for a rissotto, I partly cooked the mushrooms to get rid of the excess water from being frozen and they were really nice, lots of flavour and didnt turn to mush. would definately buy again
Always in my freezer
If you ever stop stocking this product I will cry and send you angry emails. Add cream and onions for excellent pasta sauce, or make into soup. Yum! Great quality and so aromatic.
Tastes as fresh as fresh, if not better!
One of the best frozen products they have. Please, please keep more stock and don’t suddenly remove it.
love tesco
Love these mushrooms saves buying fresh and only one kind
Amazing
Amazing mushroom mix. Taste, quality and ease!